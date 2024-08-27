Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport goes macho with Shogun Limited model

Only 50 units of the adventure focused derivative will be offered

27 August 2024 - 07:43
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The legendary Shogun nameplate is now available on the Pajero Sport range with exclusive features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The legendary Shogun nameplate is now available on the Pajero Sport range with exclusive features. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mitsubishi SA is expanding the Pajero Sport range offerings with a new Shogun Limited Edition range-topper. It’s a locally developed model based on the Aspire 4x4 derivative, and only 50 units will be made available.

The Aspire model is available exclusively in Jet Black or White diamond paint, a two-tone roof, black roof rails, front grille and 18” alloy wheels. The new Pajero Sport Shogun Limited Edition adds aesthetic enhancements of a more serious off-roader via black decals on the bonnet and flanks, and 18” all-terrain tyres with white writing on the side walls.

Other Shogun Limited Edition specific equipment includes a black nudge bar, snorkel, side window deflectors, fender flares and rock sliders that elevate the off-road capability, and collectible status.

Standard interior features in the seven-seat SUV that competes with the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu M-UX include black leather-clad, power seats, electric windows all round, dual-zone climate control, multifunction and leather-covered steering wheel, a full-colour digital instrument display and 8” touch screen with smartphone-link.

It is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 133kW and 430Nm outputs linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new model’s off-road prowess is guaranteed by Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system with four selectable off-road modes of 2H, 4H, 4HLc, 4WD High and low with centre diff lock, and approach/departure angles of 30º/24.2º and a 23.1º ramp-over angle.

The cabin is spacious with a luxury vibe and plenty of amenities. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin is spacious with a luxury vibe and plenty of amenities. Picture: SUPPLIED

Safety features list seven airbags, stability and traction control, ABS brakes, EBD and an emergency brake assist system. Driver assistance systems include hill-start and trailer stability assist, front fog lamps, daytime running lights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control with a rear-view camera.

The new and locally developed Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun Limited Edition is sold with an additional two-year drivetrain warranty, bolstering the warranty to five-years/100,000km and a five-year/90,000km service plan. 

Pricing

Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Shogun — R914,990

FIRST DRIVE: GWM takes on the big boys with luxurious Tank 500

Large, luxurious seven-seater from China enters the Prado and Everest playing field
Life
1 week ago

Mahindra celebrates 20,000th Pik Up bakkie in SA

Opened in 2018, the Durban assembly plant has exceeded Mahindra’s production expectations
Life
6 days ago

JAC launches entry-level T8 double-cab bakkies

At just less than R400,000, the 4x2 version is one of the most competitively priced on the market
Life
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Even tech billionaires can’t outrun the Grim ...
Life
2.
How to avoid being hijacked in your driveway
Life / Motoring
3.
FIRST DRIVE: GWM takes on the big boys with ...
Life / Motoring
4.
How the user-pays principle works
Life
5.
REVIEW: Plush, powerful Mercedes GLS 450d is a ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal to sell Blackwater mine stakes to Nippon Steel and ...

Companies / Mining

DRIVEN: GWM launches P500 luxury bakkie for nearly R1m

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.