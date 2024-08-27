Mitsubishi Pajero Sport goes macho with Shogun Limited model

The legendary Shogun nameplate is now available on the Pajero Sport range with exclusive features. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mitsubishi SA is expanding the Pajero Sport range offerings with a new Shogun Limited Edition range-topper. It’s a locally developed model based on the Aspire 4x4 derivative, and only 50 units will be made available.
The Aspire model is available exclusively in Jet Black or White diamond paint, a two-tone roof, black roof rails, front grille and 18” alloy wheels. The new Pajero Sport Shogun Limited Edition adds aesthetic enhancements of a more serious off-roader via black decals on the bonnet and flanks, and 18” all-terrain tyres with white writing on the side walls.
Other Shogun Limited Edition specific equipment includes a black nudge bar, snorkel, side window deflectors, fender flares and rock sliders that elevate the off-road capability, and collectible status.
Standard interior features in the seven-seat SUV that competes with the Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu M-UX include black leather-clad, power seats, electric windows all round, dual-zone climate control, multifunction and leather-covered steering wheel, a full-colour digital instrument display and 8” touch screen with smartphone-link.
It is powered by a 2.4l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine with 133kW and 430Nm outputs linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The new model’s off-road prowess is guaranteed by Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system with four selectable off-road modes of 2H, 4H, 4HLc, 4WD High and low with centre diff lock, and approach/departure angles of 30º/24.2º and a 23.1º ramp-over angle.
The cabin is spacious with a luxury vibe and plenty of amenities. Picture: SUPPLIED
Safety features list seven airbags, stability and traction control, ABS brakes, EBD and an emergency brake assist system. Driver assistance systems include hill-start and trailer stability assist, front fog lamps, daytime running lights, rain-sensing windscreen wipers, rear park distance control with a rear-view camera.
The new and locally developed Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun Limited Edition is sold with an additional two-year drivetrain warranty, bolstering the warranty to five-years/100,000km and a five-year/90,000km service plan.
Pricing
Pajero Sport 2.4L DI-DC 8AT (4WD) Shogun — R914,990
FIRST DRIVE: GWM takes on the big boys with luxurious Tank 500
Mahindra celebrates 20,000th Pik Up bakkie in SA
JAC launches entry-level T8 double-cab bakkies
