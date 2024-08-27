High-end classic and sports cars on sale at Festival of Motoring

Among the cars available will be a highly desirable BMW 325iS. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rospa Imports, a Durban-based company specialising in high-end classic and sports cars, as well as Japanese domestic market vehicles, is set to host its first auction.
The event will take place on September 1 at the annual SA Festival of Motoring.
“We are thrilled at the prospect of hosting our first classic and sports car auction,” said owner Himal Paul.
“Our typical sales process is a bit longer. We usually consult with clients here in SA and source their dream cars from abroad. We will be selling many sought-after cars in quick succession at the auction, which ramps up excitement levels.”
The auction will feature a diverse line-up of vehicles, including several models specifically modified for racing. Among these will be the Alfa Romeo GTV6, BMW 325iS, Ford Capri Perana and Sierra XR8.
This Ford Capri Perana will be on auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
Also included are limited SA models such as the BMW 333i and 745i, the latter being notable for its association with BMW’s sanctioned 7 Series race car driven by the late Tony Viana.
Other cars on offer will be a BMW M3 CSL, Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, BMW Isetta, BMW 325i Cabriolet, BMW 850i, Mk2 Golf GTI and a classic Volkswagen 21-window bus.
The auction is set to begin at 1pm at Kyalami. For additional details and to view the complete list of cars, visit Rospa Imports Auction.
INVESTING IN CARS
