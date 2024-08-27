Festival of Motoring debuts for VW T-Cross and Tiguan
The new models will be showcased this weekend among other new models from the German brand
27 August 2024 - 15:48
With Volkswagen returning to the Festival of Motoring after a five-year hiatus, the company has announced that visitors to the show taking place from August 30-September 1 will be the first to witness the new T-Cross and Tiguan.
The visually and technically enhanced models feature new dash panels with higher-quality surfaces and new infotainment systems. Both models officially go on sale in September but order books for both will be open at the show...
