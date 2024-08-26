NEWS
Cape Town to host SA Auto Week 2024
The third instalment of the automotive industry conference will be held from October 15-18
26 August 2024 - 15:36
SA Auto Week 2024 will celebrate a century of vehicle manufacturing in SA, with the local assembly of motor vehicles and light trucks having started in 1924.
To be held in Cape Town in October as a networking and thought leadership conference for the automotive industry, SA Auto Week 2024 is part of the country’s transport month activities...
