Rare classics with SA roots for sale at Monte Casino auction

A rare Porsche 356B convertible will be on sale at the upcoming Creative Rides auction in Monte Casino. Picture: SUPPLIED
With the two-day Montecasino Creative Rides auction taking place on September 7 and 8, more cars on offer have been announced. Company CEO Kevin Derrick says this year’s auction includes several collectable stunners, including a 1963 Porsche 365B Cabriolet, one of about 50 units imported in a knock-down format and only a handful of them cabriolets.
There would have been more of these special Porsches built in SA, but at least half a dozen were lost overboard when the first container ship from Germany was caught in a storm in the Suez Canal in 1962.
It is understood thatonly 12 or 13 of these rare sports cars now remain in the world and the model on auction is one of the rarest of the rare; assembled by Lindsay Motors in Johannesburg — the only company outside Germany licensed by Ferry Porsche to be built here during that era.
A 1986 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0 is another home-grown classic on offer. It’s powered by a 3.0l V6 engine, and only 212 were built for homologation purposes to compete in the national racing series of the 1980s.
The 2011 BMW E92 M3 Frozen Edition is also special. The limited edition model consisted only 25 units and styled and modified locally. BMW SA approved the batch when it became clear the pared-back BMW M3 GTS wasn’t coming to SA. It features special matt paint and an ear-splitting exhaust system with performance unlike regular M3s of the day. The auction car has 34,000km on the odometer.
The BMW E92 M3 Frozen Edition is a rare and locally-made collectable looking for a new home. Picture: SUPPLIED
From beyond the pond is one of the rarest cars, a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7 convertible. The hand-built model was an homage to Jaguar’s racing heritage with a limited run of 250 units worldwide. It’s one of five imported to SA and powered by a V8.
Another is a 1995 Ferrari 348 GTB — one of 252 made — and one of 14 original right-hand drives. The 348 GTB has a more powerful V8 motor, revised suspension geometry and the fuel tank size reduced. The model on auction has been fitted with a Challenge body kit, but original parts are available in the sale.
The Montecasino auction next month will be both a live event, and live-streamed through the Creative Rides app to a global buyer pool who will be bidding on the app. The live stream can also be watched on YouTube.
Local News
Rare classics with SA roots for sale at Monte Casino auction
An SA-built Porsche, BMW and Alfa Romeo models are part of a heap of offerings
With the two-day Montecasino Creative Rides auction taking place on September 7 and 8, more cars on offer have been announced. Company CEO Kevin Derrick says this year’s auction includes several collectable stunners, including a 1963 Porsche 365B Cabriolet, one of about 50 units imported in a knock-down format and only a handful of them cabriolets.
There would have been more of these special Porsches built in SA, but at least half a dozen were lost overboard when the first container ship from Germany was caught in a storm in the Suez Canal in 1962.
It is understood that only 12 or 13 of these rare sports cars now remain in the world and the model on auction is one of the rarest of the rare; assembled by Lindsay Motors in Johannesburg — the only company outside Germany licensed by Ferry Porsche to be built here during that era.
A 1986 Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0 is another home-grown classic on offer. It’s powered by a 3.0l V6 engine, and only 212 were built for homologation purposes to compete in the national racing series of the 1980s.
The 2011 BMW E92 M3 Frozen Edition is also special. The limited edition model consisted only 25 units and styled and modified locally. BMW SA approved the batch when it became clear the pared-back BMW M3 GTS wasn’t coming to SA. It features special matt paint and an ear-splitting exhaust system with performance unlike regular M3s of the day. The auction car has 34,000km on the odometer.
From beyond the pond is one of the rarest cars, a 2016 Jaguar F-Type Project 7 convertible. The hand-built model was an homage to Jaguar’s racing heritage with a limited run of 250 units worldwide. It’s one of five imported to SA and powered by a V8.
Another is a 1995 Ferrari 348 GTB — one of 252 made — and one of 14 original right-hand drives. The 348 GTB has a more powerful V8 motor, revised suspension geometry and the fuel tank size reduced. The model on auction has been fitted with a Challenge body kit, but original parts are available in the sale.
The Montecasino auction next month will be both a live event, and live-streamed through the Creative Rides app to a global buyer pool who will be bidding on the app. The live stream can also be watched on YouTube.
Creative Rides to auction 160 classic cars at Monte Casino
Pictures of AC Cobra GT Coupe unveiled
Mercedes‑Maybach unveils opulent SL680 Monogram Series
1960 Ferrari 250 GT California tops R300m at US auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.