US safety regulator stops probing GM’s Cruise robotaxis

Cruise and other self-driving car companies have come under scrutiny for safety concerns

22 August 2024 - 18:25
by Akash Sriram
A self-driving GM Bolt EV in San Francisco. Picture: REUTERS
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday it was closing its preliminary evaluation into hard braking and immobilisation in 1,194 autonomous ride-hailing vehicles operated by General Motors’ (GM) Cruise unit.

The NHTSA said it was closing the evaluation after a review of Cruise’s recall and data analysis, which showed a decrease in hard braking incidents following software updates.

The robotaxi unit earlier this month filed a recall affecting all its vehicles equipped with automated driving systems in the US.

Cruise still faces investigations by the justice separtment and Securities and Exchange Commission following an accident last October in which one of its robotaxis struck a pedestrian and dragged her six metres.

Cruise along with other self-driving vehicle companies such as Alphabet’s Waymo and Amazon’s Zoox have come under heavy regulatory scrutiny due to safety concerns after multiple crashes involving their vehicles.

Cruise, which resumed US operations in April with a small fleet of human-driven vehicles in Phoenix, Arizona, said it updated the software in all supervised test fleet vehicles.

Reuters

Zoox robotaxis start trials in Austin and Miami

The four-passenger autonomous vehicles have no steering wheels or pedals
Life
2 months ago

Los Angeles gets free robotaxi services in Waymo trial

Waymo’s plan puts it ahead of rival Cruise, which is facing scrutiny after a driverless Cruise car dragged a pedestrian for 6m after an accident
Life
5 months ago

Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand

Tesla has a track record of missing its targets for launches and pricing
Companies
6 months ago
