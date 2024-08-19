Kelvin van der Linde took a win and a fourth place at the weekend to regain the DTM series lead. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde reigned supreme at the DTM (German Touring Car Masters) sports car championship at the Nürburgring at the weekend, taking a win apiece, with Kelvin regaining the series lead.
On Saturday, 28-year old Kelvin claimed victory in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 from pole position. With rain falling, he pulled away from his rivals as he stormed to victory, also setting the fastest lap just before the end of the race. The podium was completed by Lamborghini’s Mirko Bortolotti and Maro Engel (Mercedes), with Sheldon 13th in the BMW M4 GT3.
On Sunday, 25-year old Sheldon claimed a surprise victory for his first win of the 2024 DTM season. After starting ninth, the 2022 DTM champion made a superb start to get to the front of the one-hour race which he won from Engel and BMW’s Marco Wittmann. Kelvin was fourth after carving his way through the field following an early tangle with another car that dropped him to 12th, and now leads the title chase on 140 points.
Sheldon is fourth in the driver’s championship on 100 points, and the two brothers will resume their DTM rivalry on September 7-8 at the Sachsenring.
MOTORSPORT
Van der Linde brothers rule the Nürburgring with DTM victories
Kelvin and Sheldon take a win apiece in Nürburgring double header
SA brothers Kelvin and Sheldon van der Linde reigned supreme at the DTM (German Touring Car Masters) sports car championship at the Nürburgring at the weekend, taking a win apiece, with Kelvin regaining the series lead.
On Saturday, 28-year old Kelvin claimed victory in his Audi R8 LMS GT3 from pole position. With rain falling, he pulled away from his rivals as he stormed to victory, also setting the fastest lap just before the end of the race. The podium was completed by Lamborghini’s Mirko Bortolotti and Maro Engel (Mercedes), with Sheldon 13th in the BMW M4 GT3.
On Sunday, 25-year old Sheldon claimed a surprise victory for his first win of the 2024 DTM season. After starting ninth, the 2022 DTM champion made a superb start to get to the front of the one-hour race which he won from Engel and BMW’s Marco Wittmann. Kelvin was fourth after carving his way through the field following an early tangle with another car that dropped him to 12th, and now leads the title chase on 140 points.
Sheldon is fourth in the driver’s championship on 100 points, and the two brothers will resume their DTM rivalry on September 7-8 at the Sachsenring.
SA’s Sheldon van der Linde clinches the DTM title
Motorsport heroes who have put SA on the world map
Ferrari win Le Mans 24 Hours for second year in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.