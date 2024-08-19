1960 Ferrari 250 GT California tops R300m at US auction

The 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider was the jet-set car of the glorious sixties owned by Hollywood stars and business magnates. Picture: SUPPLIED
When the curtain fell on the Monterey Car Week on Sunday some truly desirable new machines debuted on its lawns, including the new Lamborghini Temerario, Pagani Utopia Roadster and the BMW M5 Touring, among other cars.
In addition, the annual week-long automotive fest integrated choice events for classic car collectors such as thePebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the RM Sotheby’s auction. We highlight the most expensive purchases.
1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti
The top dollar paid for a classic at the show was $17m (R302m) for a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti. The V12-powered, open-top collectible continues to attract big money, which was also seen with a different unit from a special and limited batch designed by Carrozzeria Scaglietti selling for $20m (R344m) back in 2023.
The 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C remains a treasure for lovers that now fetches prices in excess of R200m. Picture: SUPPLIED
1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider
An Alfa Romeo that has never been fully restored, retaining the coachwork and all of its original mechanical components from its delivery, including the original supercharger fetched $14m (R249m.)
This car has been exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in 2010 and received Best of Show European at the Concours d’Elegance of America in 2013, as well as the Ciao Italy award for Best Italian prewar car at the Elegance at Hershey.
It has also remained in good running order, having been driven on the 2011 Alfa 8C Tour, a 1,600km trip on high altitude mountain roads.
Dashing looks aside, a Ferrari 410 Sport Scuderia raced by the Carroll Shelby in 1956 was also sold. Picture: SUPPLIED
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti
Another of the prized, V12-powered horses from the Enzo Ferrari stables on offer was the 410 Sport Scuderia works car. This exclusive, one-off tailor-made by Sergio Scaglietti was driven by the legendary Carroll Shelby to overall victory at the 1956 Palm Springs road races.
This is not the only feather in its cap. It’s also the last racing Ferrari acquired by Tony Parravano, the Southern California sports car racer and property developer who famously disappeared, and has never been found to this day, in the face of mounting tax problems. It sold for $12.9m (R231m)
A Ford GT that wasn't part of the trio that embarrassed Ferrari at Le Mans was sold for multi-millions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford GT40
Another car with an indelible connection to Carroll Shelby is the Ford GT40. A unit retaining the original body and driveline fetched $7.8m (R140.3m). Though it was never raced during the successful heydays of the marque at races such Le Mans, it is now the third-most expensive GT40 ever sold on auction after the Mk II GT40 that took third place in that famous 1966 Le Mans win and the Gulf/Mirage used in the filming of the Le Mans movie.
The Cizeta is a Marcello Gandini designed super car from the nineties.
Picture: SUPPLIED
More desirables
There was a heap of other wonderful classics at the show, some sold and others not, including a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Alloy by Scaglietti that went for $5.2m (R94m).
Lamborghinis, a Bugatti EB110 and even a 1957 Mercedes-Benz SL 300 roadster were on sale, as was the Adrian Newey-designed McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 Formula 1 car, which was tested by then 21-year-old Lewis Hamilton upon his signing with the team in 2006. It was also driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the first three races of the 2006 F1 season. It’s still available if you want it.
The 2006 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 Formula 1 car driven by both Lewis Hamilton and Juan Pablo Montoya was on offer. Picture: SUPPLIRED
Another rare car sold for an undisclosed amount is the Cizeta Moroder. The stunning wedge-shaped car was penned by Marcello Gandini and designed by former Lamborghini test driver and engineer Claudio Zampolli who after moving to the US teamed up musician Giorgio Moroder to create his own super car.
Nine examples were made in total and powered by a 6l V16 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
International News
1960 Ferrari 250 GT California tops R300m at US auction
When the curtain fell on the Monterey Car Week on Sunday some truly desirable new machines debuted on its lawns, including the new Lamborghini Temerario, Pagani Utopia Roadster and the BMW M5 Touring, among other cars.
In addition, the annual week-long automotive fest integrated choice events for classic car collectors such as the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and the RM Sotheby’s auction. We highlight the most expensive purchases.
1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti
The top dollar paid for a classic at the show was $17m (R302m) for a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider by Scaglietti. The V12-powered, open-top collectible continues to attract big money, which was also seen with a different unit from a special and limited batch designed by Carrozzeria Scaglietti selling for $20m (R344m) back in 2023.
1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider
An Alfa Romeo that has never been fully restored, retaining the coachwork and all of its original mechanical components from its delivery, including the original supercharger fetched $14m (R249m.)
This car has been exhibited at the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance in 2010 and received Best of Show European at the Concours d’Elegance of America in 2013, as well as the Ciao Italy award for Best Italian prewar car at the Elegance at Hershey.
It has also remained in good running order, having been driven on the 2011 Alfa 8C Tour, a 1,600km trip on high altitude mountain roads.
1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider by Scaglietti
Another of the prized, V12-powered horses from the Enzo Ferrari stables on offer was the 410 Sport Scuderia works car. This exclusive, one-off tailor-made by Sergio Scaglietti was driven by the legendary Carroll Shelby to overall victory at the 1956 Palm Springs road races.
This is not the only feather in its cap. It’s also the last racing Ferrari acquired by Tony Parravano, the Southern California sports car racer and property developer who famously disappeared, and has never been found to this day, in the face of mounting tax problems. It sold for $12.9m (R231m)
Ford GT40
Another car with an indelible connection to Carroll Shelby is the Ford GT40. A unit retaining the original body and driveline fetched $7.8m (R140.3m). Though it was never raced during the successful heydays of the marque at races such Le Mans, it is now the third-most expensive GT40 ever sold on auction after the Mk II GT40 that took third place in that famous 1966 Le Mans win and the Gulf/Mirage used in the filming of the Le Mans movie.
More desirables
There was a heap of other wonderful classics at the show, some sold and others not, including a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Alloy by Scaglietti that went for $5.2m (R94m).
Lamborghinis, a Bugatti EB110 and even a 1957 Mercedes-Benz SL 300 roadster were on sale, as was the Adrian Newey-designed McLaren-Mercedes MP4-21 Formula 1 car, which was tested by then 21-year-old Lewis Hamilton upon his signing with the team in 2006. It was also driven by Juan Pablo Montoya in the first three races of the 2006 F1 season. It’s still available if you want it.
Another rare car sold for an undisclosed amount is the Cizeta Moroder. The stunning wedge-shaped car was penned by Marcello Gandini and designed by former Lamborghini test driver and engineer Claudio Zampolli who after moving to the US teamed up musician Giorgio Moroder to create his own super car.
Nine examples were made in total and powered by a 6l V16 engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
Lamborghini Temerario hybrid succeeds Huracán
New BMW M5 Touring debuts at Monterey Car Week
Porsche launches special 911 Turbo 50 Years edition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mercedes‑Maybach unveils opulent SL680 Monogram Series
FIRST DRIVE: GWM takes on the big boys with luxurious Tank 500
Van der Linde brothers rule the Nürburgring with DTM victories
Lamborghini Temerario hybrid succeeds Huracán
New BMW M5 Touring debuts at Monterey Car Week
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.