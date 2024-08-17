Lamborghini Temerario hybrid succeeds Huracán

The Temerario is Lamborghini's new mid-engined stunner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini has taken the wraps off its new mid-engined Temerario, the much-anticipated replacement to the Huracán.
The Italian firm’s stunning junior supercar made its global debut at Monterey Car Week in the US on Friday boasting a high-revving twin turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, becoming the second model in the Lamborghini High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range after the Revuelto.
Replacing the normally aspirated 5.2l V10 used in the Huracán, the Temerario’s powertrain completes the hybridisation of the Italian brand’s line-up after the market debut of the petrol-electric Urus SE.
The Temerario (“Reckless” in Italian) pairs a new twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with three electric motors for a total power output of 676kW, claiming a 340km/h top speed and the ability to blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.7 seconds. With the 4.0l engine able to rev to a dizzy 10,000rpm, Lamborghini’s new supercar promises an emotive sound to match its performance.
The new engine, on show under a glass cover, delivers its peak power of 588kW from 9,000 to 9,750rpm and 730Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000rpm.
The cockpit makes the driver feel like a fighter pilot, says Lamborghini. Picture: SUPPLIED
The drivetrain incorporates the three electric motors with 110kW of power each. Two oil-cooled axial flow electric motors with a total peak output of 220kW and up to 2,150Nm of torque drive the front axle when required to achieve all-wheel drive. The single electric motor at the rear is located between the combustion engine and the eight-speed dual clutch transmission.
The Lamborghini Temerario is equipped with a 4,500W/kg lithium-ion battery pack situated within the central tunnel, keeping the car’s centre of gravity as low as possible and ensuring optimal weight distribution.
The car is able to be driven on solely electric power in Città (city) mode, while Strada (street), Sport and Corsa (race) are the other driving modes selectable by the driver. A Drift Mode option helps the driver generate controlled oversteer adjustable to three different levels.
“We wanted to develop an incomparable, high-performance sports engine that combines the best of two worlds: an emotional combustion engine based on a twin-turbocharged V8 and a performance-orientated electrification. Our concept of incorporating three electric motors with a combustion engine ensures to achieve instantaneous acceleration, torque vectoring and energy recuperation,” says Rouven Mohr, chief technical officer at Lamborghini.
“The Temerario is an extraordinary and innovative vehicle both from a technical and stylistic point of view,” says Stephan Winkelmann, chair and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.
“Every new Lamborghini must surpass its forerunners in performance terms, while at the same time being more sustainable from an emissions standpoint. With the Temerario, we have completed a key chapter in the electrification strategy included in our Direzione Cor Tauri plan: we also become the first luxury automotive brand to offer a completely hybridised range.”
The engine is on display under a glass cover. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lamborghini says the Temerario achieves new heights in terms of aerodynamic efficiency, combined with stylistic details and lines that represent a further landmark in the brand's design. It rides on a new aluminium chassis with high-strength, ultralight alloy that significantly increases torsional rigidity for excellent driving dynamics.
It has 103% more rear downforce than the Huracán EVO, increasing to +158% if the car is equipped with the optional Alleggerita lightweight pack. The roof is functional in terms of aerodynamics. A slightly rearward offset profile directs the air directly onto the integrated rear wing. Integrated air inlets behind the passenger compartment above the sculpted shoulder help to supply the engine, radiator and turbocharger with sufficient air.
Air channels below the headlights improve the aero performance and cooling of the front high-performance braking system.
Electric torque vectoring increases the car’s agility in cornering by distributing torque optimally to each wheel. The new Lambo rides on Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres with different sizes: 255/35 ZR20s up front and 325/30 ZR21s at the rear.
The firm says the car is roomier and more comfortable than its predecessor too, and claims the two-seater has more passenger space and luggage room than any other vehicle in the segment.
The hexagon concept is the main design theme throughout the car including on the taillights and the exhaust pipe. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Temerario also has the most advanced multimedia experience in Lamborghini history, thanks to a new Lamborghini Vision Unit system, which allows users to relive and share their track and road-driving experiences.
The Temerario is a modern interpretation of typical Lamborghini styling cues, with a muscular aviation-inspired design with new hexagonal light signature, short and compact overhangs and a bold shark nose. The hexagon concept is the main design theme throughout the car including on the main bodywork, side air intakes, taillights and exhaust pipe.
Inside the cabin, Lamborghini’s “feel like a pilot” philosophy comes to life through a low seat position, the slim and lightweight dashboard and an ideal inclination of the steering wheel, says Mitja Borkert, director of design at Automobili Lamborghini.
“The combination of digital screens and mechanical and physical buttons such as the iconic start button or the racing car inspired steering wheel, results in the unique experience of ‘pilot interaction’,” explains Borkert.
The driver receives information on a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with the data for the front passenger shown simultaneously on a 9.1-inch screen.
The Temerario is expected in SA in the first quarter of 2026 with pricing to be announced closer to market introduction.
INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Lamborghini Temerario hybrid succeeds Huracán
With 676kW of power, the much-awaited Huracán replacement is expected in SA in 2026
‘Cannonball Run’ Lambo turns 45
Lamborghini Huracán bows out with limited STJ model
Countach designer Marcello Gandini dies
