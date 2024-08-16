LOCAL LAUNCH
DRIVEN: GWM launches P500 luxury bakkie for nearly R1m
Motoring editor Denis Droppa drives the deluxe double cab hybrid at the SA launch
16 August 2024 - 15:51
Available in three models priced from R799,900 to R999,900, the P500 has arrived in SA as the new flagship range from Chinese manufacturer GWM, and slots above the P-Series which has been around for a few years and costs up to R694,950.
The P500 directly takes on one-tonne segment leaders Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, marking a momentous shift for a Chinese brand that traditionally undercuts the establishment in price...
