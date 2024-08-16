Chinese GAC GS3 Emzoom SUV goes on sale in SA

The GAC GS3 Emzoom is the first model that the new Chinese brand launches in SA with more to come. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The latest Chinese brand to enter this market is the new GAC GS3 Emzoom.
In an agreement signed early in the year, the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) range of products will be distributed by the local wing of Portuguese firm Salvador Caetano. The SA MD is Leslie Ramsoomar, the former head of Stellantis SA.
The launch of the new GAC GS3 Emzoom presents another aggressively priced, good looking and well specified Chinese alternative. It’s a four-door hybrid of a crossover/hatchback design available in three models, and the first of more products to be imported by GAC.
Prices start at R469,900 for the entry Comfort model, R499,900 for the mid-spec Executive and R549,900 for the R-Style range-topper. It also plays the Chinese tech value card, and offers features such as electric hidden door handles with keyless entry, wireless mobile phone connection, a 10.25” touch screen display, ESP, six airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, and cruise control as some of the amenities in the entry-model.
There are plenty of digital features inside the GS3 Emzoom’s neat, spacious and luxurious cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Executive specification adds a leather-clad and multifunction steering wheel, a larger 7” LCD instrument cluster, rear climate control, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and other intelligent safety systems. The R-Style with a sportier body kit build-ups with automatic headlights, wireless charging, a sunroof, a driver’s seat with power adjustment and an automatic tailgate.
GAC SA picks rivals of the 4,441mm long GS3 Emzoom as the Haval Jolion, Omoda C5, Mazda CX-30 and Toyota Corolla Cross. It’s powered by a 130kW and 270Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission driving the front wheels — generally what the competition offers for roughly similar money.
The R-Style model driven exclusively at the launch is also equipped with eco and sport modes and rated with a 6.2l/100km fuel consumption average. The latter mode is enhanced by a steering-wheel located button to amplify the exhaust noise. The blue and black upholstery theme is a lovely touch as part of the GS3 Emzoom’s charms, including the attractive pricing and exterior sculpting featuring angled bulges and triangular prism elements.
The car is noticeably well-built, spacious and drives well with a refined and punchy engine, meaning no slight pause when burying the throttle or jittery handling when cornering hard. It’s also comfy on the cruise and well insulated against outside noises.
The R-Style model wears a sporty body kit with orange-accented diffuser and twin big-bore tailpipes. Picture: SUPPLIED
Personally, I’d have liked steering wheel gear changes. They would add to the inherent sporty driving, this being the single launch criticism, such is the solidity of the package being offered here.
GAC SA said it would kick off sales immediately with 20 dealerships located in all the provinces, with Gauteng getting the lion’s share of seven. The new GS3 Emzoom range is sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
First Drive
Chinese GAC GS3 Emzoom SUV goes on sale in SA
The new crossover SUV has stylish looks and generous specification at a good price
The latest Chinese brand to enter this market is the new GAC GS3 Emzoom.
In an agreement signed early in the year, the Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) range of products will be distributed by the local wing of Portuguese firm Salvador Caetano. The SA MD is Leslie Ramsoomar, the former head of Stellantis SA.
The launch of the new GAC GS3 Emzoom presents another aggressively priced, good looking and well specified Chinese alternative. It’s a four-door hybrid of a crossover/hatchback design available in three models, and the first of more products to be imported by GAC.
Prices start at R469,900 for the entry Comfort model, R499,900 for the mid-spec Executive and R549,900 for the R-Style range-topper. It also plays the Chinese tech value card, and offers features such as electric hidden door handles with keyless entry, wireless mobile phone connection, a 10.25” touch screen display, ESP, six airbags, rear parking camera with sensors, and cruise control as some of the amenities in the entry-model.
The Executive specification adds a leather-clad and multifunction steering wheel, a larger 7” LCD instrument cluster, rear climate control, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition and other intelligent safety systems. The R-Style with a sportier body kit build-ups with automatic headlights, wireless charging, a sunroof, a driver’s seat with power adjustment and an automatic tailgate.
GAC SA picks rivals of the 4,441mm long GS3 Emzoom as the Haval Jolion, Omoda C5, Mazda CX-30 and Toyota Corolla Cross. It’s powered by a 130kW and 270Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission driving the front wheels — generally what the competition offers for roughly similar money.
The R-Style model driven exclusively at the launch is also equipped with eco and sport modes and rated with a 6.2l/100km fuel consumption average. The latter mode is enhanced by a steering-wheel located button to amplify the exhaust noise. The blue and black upholstery theme is a lovely touch as part of the GS3 Emzoom’s charms, including the attractive pricing and exterior sculpting featuring angled bulges and triangular prism elements.
The car is noticeably well-built, spacious and drives well with a refined and punchy engine, meaning no slight pause when burying the throttle or jittery handling when cornering hard. It’s also comfy on the cruise and well insulated against outside noises.
Personally, I’d have liked steering wheel gear changes. They would add to the inherent sporty driving, this being the single launch criticism, such is the solidity of the package being offered here.
GAC SA said it would kick off sales immediately with 20 dealerships located in all the provinces, with Gauteng getting the lion’s share of seven. The new GS3 Emzoom range is sold standard with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a five-year/60,000km service plan.
Volkswagen unveils Transporter and Caravelle
Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA
What to expect at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
EVs and hybrids total half of China’s new car sales in July
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
2024 Futuroad and Automechanika to co-host conferences
Mercedes launches electric eSprinter in SA
Volkswagen unveils Transporter and Caravelle
What to expect at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.