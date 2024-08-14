2024 Futuroad and Automechanika to co-host conferences

Futuroad is a platform for truck manufacturers and distributors to showcase their products to a visitor audience from across sub-Saharan Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Trade fair organiser Messe Frankfurt SA has announced that three industry events will be co-located with the Futuroad Expo and Automechanika 2024 trade shows taking place from November 19-21 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
These are the regional logistics and transport conference, Township Mechanics Summit and Awards and the E-Hailing Mobility Indaba.
“By hosting these three industry events alongside Futuroad Expo, we’re creating a powerhouse of knowledge sharing, networking and business opportunities,” says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.
The regional logistics and transport conference, hosted by the SA and Zimbabwe branches of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport under the theme “Unlocking Sub-Saharan Africa’s Potential: Transforming Transport and Logistics for a Sustainable Future”, aims to address challenges such as the high cost of logistics in Africa, transport infrastructure and the regulatory landscapes across the continent.
The Township Mechanics Summit and Awards aims to bridge the gap between informal township car service providers and the wider automotive aftermarket industry. The two-day gathering will feature interactive sessions focusing on access to finance, market opportunities, anticompetitive behaviour, skills development and access to accredited workshops. The awards ceremony will recognise excellence among township mechanics.
The E-Hailing Mobility Indaba organised by the SA Metered Taxi Association will focus on enabling e-hailing entrepreneurs to transition from owner-drivers to fleet owners, as well as other challenges such as rising operating costs and market saturation.
Technological innovations in telematics, electric vehicles and app-based operational management tools will also be showcased.
The e-hailing industry conference will be held alongside the Futuroad expo. Picture: 123RF
The Futuroad Expo attracts visitors from across the Sub-Saharan region and serves as a comprehensive business platform for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle sector.
Whereas Futuroad is about trucking and logistics, Automechanika Johannesburg 2024 is a trade show for the automotive aftermarket, including parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customising, tyres and batteries, car wash and care, and oils and lubricants, as well as diagnostics, repair and paint.
NEWS
2024 Futuroad and Automechanika to co-host conferences
The e-hailing, township mechanics and regional logistics summits are value adds
Trade fair organiser Messe Frankfurt SA has announced that three industry events will be co-located with the Futuroad Expo and Automechanika 2024 trade shows taking place from November 19-21 at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
These are the regional logistics and transport conference, Township Mechanics Summit and Awards and the E-Hailing Mobility Indaba.
“By hosting these three industry events alongside Futuroad Expo, we’re creating a powerhouse of knowledge sharing, networking and business opportunities,” says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA.
The regional logistics and transport conference, hosted by the SA and Zimbabwe branches of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport under the theme “Unlocking Sub-Saharan Africa’s Potential: Transforming Transport and Logistics for a Sustainable Future”, aims to address challenges such as the high cost of logistics in Africa, transport infrastructure and the regulatory landscapes across the continent.
The Township Mechanics Summit and Awards aims to bridge the gap between informal township car service providers and the wider automotive aftermarket industry. The two-day gathering will feature interactive sessions focusing on access to finance, market opportunities, anticompetitive behaviour, skills development and access to accredited workshops. The awards ceremony will recognise excellence among township mechanics.
The E-Hailing Mobility Indaba organised by the SA Metered Taxi Association will focus on enabling e-hailing entrepreneurs to transition from owner-drivers to fleet owners, as well as other challenges such as rising operating costs and market saturation.
Technological innovations in telematics, electric vehicles and app-based operational management tools will also be showcased.
The Futuroad Expo attracts visitors from across the Sub-Saharan region and serves as a comprehensive business platform for the truck, bus and commercial vehicle sector.
Whereas Futuroad is about trucking and logistics, Automechanika Johannesburg 2024 is a trade show for the automotive aftermarket, including parts and components, electronics and systems, accessories and customising, tyres and batteries, car wash and care, and oils and lubricants, as well as diagnostics, repair and paint.
To registration for the expo click here.
Mercedes launches electric eSprinter in SA
Volkswagen unveils Transporter and Caravelle
What to expect at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Tyre giants to join state’s advisory board on waste management plan
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Mercedes launches electric eSprinter in SA
Volkswagen unveils Transporter and Caravelle
What to expect at Kyalami Festival of Motoring
Tyre giants to join state’s advisory board on waste management plan
Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.