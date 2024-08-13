Life / Motoring

Local News

What to expect at Kyalami Festival of Motoring

Action zones identified by colours will help showgoers to navigate their way to the many activities

13 August 2024 - 15:40
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Plenty 4x4 action will be had in the Blue zone Kyalami off-road section. Picture: SUPPLIED
Plenty 4x4 action will be had in the Blue zone Kyalami off-road section. Picture: SUPPLIED

As the countdown to this year’s Festival of Motoring to be held at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 30 to September 1 begins, the organisers, Messe Frankfurt SA, have shared more information of what to expect. Colour zones have been established for easier identification of activities and location

BLUE ZONE 

Enthusiasts of driving off-road can enjoy free 4x4 track drives. General access tickets allow for the activity and visitors need only to sign a form, and they are good to go. The drives are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

As part of the blue zone, the 4x4 food market is where visitors can indulge in a variety of meals while watching the action from a picturesque view of Kyalami. Free shuttles will be available to cart visitors to the 4x4 section.

High performance drive experiences will be held in the green zone.
High performance drive experiences will be held in the green zone.

YELLOW ZONE

The yellow zone is where the fast and furious thrive. Novice or seasoned drivers can jump into a go-kart at the dedicated track, and those who love sideways driving, high-speed slides, controlled skids, and smoke-filled drifts there will be skilled drivers showcasing their precision in the art of drifting. A motorsport village is where the pared-back racing beasts can be found here. 

Volkswagen, BMW and AMG Driving Experience instructors will give visitors a chance to feel their high-performance wares driving on the twists and turns of the legendary Kyalami track.

Food and drink areas are plentiful with a dedicated food court in the Red zone. Picture: SUPPLIED
Food and drink areas are plentiful with a dedicated food court in the Red zone. Picture: SUPPLIED

GREEN ZONE 

This section is where visitors line up for a ride around the famous Kyalami track in the latest models from participating OEM exhibitors. The symphony of F1-type cars as they rev their engines will also be experienced here, and skilled professionals will dish out hot laps in Lamborghini Super Trofeos, Ferrari 360, Ariel Atom, Porsche 997, and Audi R8, including the Volkswagen, BMW and AMG driving experiences.

The green zone also hosts the Galleria where most of the exhibitors will be under one roof, and the Premium hospitality sections.

There's a motorsport village where all the track animals will be housed under one zone. Picture: SUPPLIED
There's a motorsport village where all the track animals will be housed under one zone. Picture: SUPPLIED

 RED ZONE (Food court)

A bustling food court filled with entertainment that will keep the whole family entertained throughout the festival. 

Automotive brands participating in the 2024 Festival of Motoring event include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, BAIC, Chery, Citroën, Fiat, Haval, Isuzu, Jeep, Omoda, Opel, Porsche, Peugeot, Shelby, Subaru, Suzuki, Volkswagen (VW) and more, according to the organisers. 

1,000 Bike Show moves to Greenstone

The annual celebration of motorcycle history and culture takes place at the end of August
Life
6 days ago

Outdoor adventure expo launched for active families

The expo brings together active lifestyle choices to a single venue
Life
1 week ago

Tyre giants to join state’s advisory board on waste management plan

The environmental plan includes dealing with the scourge of unsafe, illegal second-hand tyres in SA
Life
20 hours ago

Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA

The EQS 680 is a blend of ultra-luxury with zero emissions driving, and sold in limited numbers
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How Olympic athletes lose weight
Life
2.
Hiroshima: scientific watershed, military triumph ...
Life
3.
How your spend at Sasol pays you back with Sasol ...
Life
4.
Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Nature photographers spoilt for choice in this ...
Life

Related Articles

Mercedes launches electric eSprinter in SA

Life / Motoring

Volkswagen unveils Transporter and Caravelle

Life / Motoring

Tyre giants to join state’s advisory board on waste management plan

Life / Motoring

Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA

Life / Motoring

BMW trials humanoids for work at US assembly plant

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.