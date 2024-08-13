REVIEW: Brilliant Opel Corsa is prettier and still overlooked

The Opel Corsa now sports the company's vizor grille for a more aggressive but refined look.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The first generation Opel Corsa arrived in 1982 but SA was introduced to the nameplate via the cute as a button second-generation launched in 1993. The cheap and cheerful package made it popular, but the subsequent generations never quite caught the public’s imagination in the same way.
The Corsa GS Line on test this week is the top model in the newly introduced and facelifted three car range, replacing the Elegance specification. Based on the few units encountered on the roads since entering this market in 2021, the latter day Corsa is also taking long to worm its way into people’s hearts.
You can opt for the entry-level Corsa Lite or the mid-tier Edition model, but with many hatchback options on sale in SA, what’s on offer in the latest generation Corsa?
Aside from a grade change, the new Corsa is distinguished by the Opel vizor grille the company is rolling out in all its ranges. Now it has a different, sophisticated look of aggression with new shape front and rear bumpers, LED running lights and headlights with matrix LED technology.
The black roof and lettering, and new design alloy wheels are exclusive to the range topper. It’s still available in fun colours but the cabin with a smaller glasshouse is made dimmer by dark plastics. The materials look and feel good, though, and the interior makeover is limited to a newly designed steering wheel and a colourful infotainment system with a reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
New additions to the dark cabin include more colorful infortainment display screens. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Corsa is fairly practical with a 301l boot extendable to 1,081l with the rear seats folded, though it lacks a powered tailgate. The car is spacious but not like a Volkswagen Polo, thus rear passengers will negotiate for legroom. Dual zone climate control, full electric windows and other features add to the vibe of a small luxury hatch but, the fitment of a just a single USB C port in the front is a low point.
The new model continues with the drivetrain consisting of a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine driving the front wheels. The GS Line puts out 96kW and 230Nm and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission exclusively. The entry models make do with less power and a six-speed manual transmission instead. The range-topper is a quick small car with a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.7 seconds and a 208km/h top end.
It also ticks the handling box. You sit on comfy seats with good lumbar support and manual adjustments. It doesn’t have driving modes but Opel has prioritised good grip, communicative steering and throttle, and sharp transmission and brake responses.
It’s a fun car to drive briskly through bends but the trouble is, you pay for the nimbler responses with a harsher ride quality on less-than-perfect tarmac. Though the suspension doesn’t crash about everywhere like an OPC badged model, comparatively its Peugeot 208 cousin is a cushier drive.
It’s a good enough drive on good roads, and night vision is enhanced by the headlamps with matrix technology that automatically switches between low and high beam. Cruise control and a speed limiter are also standard.
The Corsa GS Line has the sensible stuff covered, too, such as usable sprightliness in urban settings and good fuel economy. The test car consumed a low 6.1l/100km, even bettering the manufacturer claim of 6.3l/100km.
In my previous verdict when road testing the current generation Opel Corsa, I found it had grown up with a more rewarding drive than before, but it fell within a sea of modern day conventionality that plagues the segment. This is still much the case, but now with flashier looks and a R73,000 premium above the model introduced in 2021. It’s still a hatchback worthy of a look if you are looking to buy in the niche.
Redesigned bumpers and a black roof spice up the sportier look of the new GS Line model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Road Test
REVIEW: Brilliant Opel Corsa is prettier and still overlooked
Improved aesthetics are an added plus in a largely unchanged German hatchback recipe
The first generation Opel Corsa arrived in 1982 but SA was introduced to the nameplate via the cute as a button second-generation launched in 1993. The cheap and cheerful package made it popular, but the subsequent generations never quite caught the public’s imagination in the same way.
The Corsa GS Line on test this week is the top model in the newly introduced and facelifted three car range, replacing the Elegance specification. Based on the few units encountered on the roads since entering this market in 2021, the latter day Corsa is also taking long to worm its way into people’s hearts.
You can opt for the entry-level Corsa Lite or the mid-tier Edition model, but with many hatchback options on sale in SA, what’s on offer in the latest generation Corsa?
Aside from a grade change, the new Corsa is distinguished by the Opel vizor grille the company is rolling out in all its ranges. Now it has a different, sophisticated look of aggression with new shape front and rear bumpers, LED running lights and headlights with matrix LED technology.
The black roof and lettering, and new design alloy wheels are exclusive to the range topper. It’s still available in fun colours but the cabin with a smaller glasshouse is made dimmer by dark plastics. The materials look and feel good, though, and the interior makeover is limited to a newly designed steering wheel and a colourful infotainment system with a reversing camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
The Corsa is fairly practical with a 301l boot extendable to 1,081l with the rear seats folded, though it lacks a powered tailgate. The car is spacious but not like a Volkswagen Polo, thus rear passengers will negotiate for legroom. Dual zone climate control, full electric windows and other features add to the vibe of a small luxury hatch but, the fitment of a just a single USB C port in the front is a low point.
The new model continues with the drivetrain consisting of a turbocharged 1.2l three-cylinder petrol engine driving the front wheels. The GS Line puts out 96kW and 230Nm and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission exclusively. The entry models make do with less power and a six-speed manual transmission instead. The range-topper is a quick small car with a 0-100km/h sprint in 8.7 seconds and a 208km/h top end.
It also ticks the handling box. You sit on comfy seats with good lumbar support and manual adjustments. It doesn’t have driving modes but Opel has prioritised good grip, communicative steering and throttle, and sharp transmission and brake responses.
It’s a fun car to drive briskly through bends but the trouble is, you pay for the nimbler responses with a harsher ride quality on less-than-perfect tarmac. Though the suspension doesn’t crash about everywhere like an OPC badged model, comparatively its Peugeot 208 cousin is a cushier drive.
It’s a good enough drive on good roads, and night vision is enhanced by the headlamps with matrix technology that automatically switches between low and high beam. Cruise control and a speed limiter are also standard.
The Corsa GS Line has the sensible stuff covered, too, such as usable sprightliness in urban settings and good fuel economy. The test car consumed a low 6.1l/100km, even bettering the manufacturer claim of 6.3l/100km.
In my previous verdict when road testing the current generation Opel Corsa, I found it had grown up with a more rewarding drive than before, but it fell within a sea of modern day conventionality that plagues the segment. This is still much the case, but now with flashier looks and a R73,000 premium above the model introduced in 2021. It’s still a hatchback worthy of a look if you are looking to buy in the niche.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder
Capacity: 1.2l
Power: 96kW
Torque: 230Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Six-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 208km/h
0-100km/h: 8.7 sec (as claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 6.1l/100km (as tested), 6.3l/100km (as claimed)
Emissions: 143g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Park distance control, central locking, electric folding mirrors, xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, auto on/off lights, cruise control, high beam assist, climate control, heated seats front, multifunction steering wheel controls, rain sensor wipers, USB port, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/120,000km
Service Plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R459,900
Lease*: R10,267 per month
* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Opel Corsa 1.2 GS Line
WE LIKE:
Looks, performance, agility
WE DISLIKE:
Interior is a little drab
VERDICT:
Decent, but underrated hatch alternative
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
*****Design
****Performance
****Economy
*****Ride/handling
*****Safety
****Value For Money
****Overall
Competition
* Peugeot 208 1.2T Allure auto, 96kW/230Nm — R448,900
* Suzuki Swift 1.4T Sport auto, 103kW/230Nm — R466,900
* Hyundai i20 1.0T N Line, 90kW/172Nm — R467,500
* Volkswagen Polo 1.0TSI R-Line, 85kW/200Nm — R475,800
* Mazda3 1.5 Dynamic manual, 88kW/153Nm — R477,600
* Audi A1 Sportback 30TFSI Advanced, 85kW/200Nm — R492,600
Volkswagen SA trials electric ID.4 SUV ahead of 2026 launch
Citroën C3 Aircross launched with big price cut
FIRST DRIVE | Hyundai i20 gets a midlife refresh
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.