COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
Mercedes launches electric eSprinter in SA
The battery-powered van offers a claimed driving range of up to 530km
Mercedes-Benz Vans has unveiled an electric version of its Sprinter van, which boasts a driving range of up to 530km.
The eSprinter is available as a panel van in two body lengths, with two battery size options. The standard wheelbase is available with a 100kW Permanent magnet Synchronous Motor (PSM) and an 81kWh battery. The long wheelbase comes with either a 100kW or 150kW PSM, and an 81kWh battery or 113 kWh battery, respectively. The two different battery sizes give customers flexibility depending on their individual requirements in terms of range and payload, said Marinus Venter, head of product, marketing and customer services for Mercedes-Benz Vans SA...
