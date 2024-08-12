Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is the first full-electric from the luxury wing of the company. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new EQS 680 is the first electric car from the opulent Mercedes-Maybach stable. The local company has announced its availability, and limited numbers. Pricing is still to be announced.
The full-electric EQS range has been on sale for some time in SA, and the new top-line model adopts special Maybach touch points and hallmarks such as the optional, hand-painted dual-tone exterior paint scheme that is available in five colour combinations: silver/obsidian black or nautical blue; obsidian black/selenite grey; obsidian black/Kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black.
Further stylistic differentiators include the return of the Mercedes pointed star on the bonnet, and the newly introduced black panel with chrome-plated trim strips that identify the iconic Mercedes-Benz grille.
Maybach lettering is found everywhere, including a decorative strip, which forms part of the continuous light strip, on the side bumper, illuminated running boards and the emblem is also found on both the D-pillars and as puddle lights when the doors are opened. If these are not enough, an alloy wheel with more emblems integrated in the wheel hub caps is available among exclusive 21” and 22” options.
A range of alloy wheels is available in 21” and 22” size wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
A cabin with exquisite materials and details is revealed by the automatic comfort doors that open automatically when the driver is about 1.5m away. The rears also open remotely and automatically on command. The welcome function can be activated or deactivated in the MBUX central display.
Luxuries inside the spacious interior include standard fitment standard MBUX Hyperscreen with a specially designed deep blue background hue, instrument surrounds in rose gold, a pair of 11.6” infotainment displays, Dolby Atmos equipped sound systems and the MBUX rear seat entertainment and a rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle.
Natural woods are available as trim parts in brown open-pore birch wood or walnut wood, and piano lacquer. Exclusive Nappa leather is standard in espresso brown/balao brown pearl while Macchiato beige/bronze brown pearl and crystal white/silver grey pearl is optionally available.
High-end materials and touch points specific to the model include a variety of colours for the leather upholstery. Picture: SUPPLIED
Cushions on the headrests, the front seat backrests and seats equipped with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating add to amenities, and there is also a calf massage. On request, the centre console can include two folding tables and a cooling compartment with space for champagne bottles. Matching silver-plated goblets are optional.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is powered by two electric motors. System output is 484kW and 950Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds and a 210km/h top speed. With a DC charging capacity of 200kW max, the battery can charge to full in 31 minutes and is rated with a driving range of up to 600km.
“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is our first all-electric, full-size luxury SUV and a testament to our vision. The immense power offered by the latest electric technology ensures an effortless driving experience. Together with the innovative, progressive SUV proportions, we are completely redefining the SUV luxury of the future not just globally but locally as well,” said Mark Raine, co-CEO Mercedes-Benz SA.
Local Launch
Sales of the first electric Mercedes-Maybach start in SA
The EQS 680 is a blend of ultra-luxury with zero emissions driving, and sold in limited numbers
The new EQS 680 is the first electric car from the opulent Mercedes-Maybach stable. The local company has announced its availability, and limited numbers. Pricing is still to be announced.
The full-electric EQS range has been on sale for some time in SA, and the new top-line model adopts special Maybach touch points and hallmarks such as the optional, hand-painted dual-tone exterior paint scheme that is available in five colour combinations: silver/obsidian black or nautical blue; obsidian black/selenite grey; obsidian black/Kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black.
Further stylistic differentiators include the return of the Mercedes pointed star on the bonnet, and the newly introduced black panel with chrome-plated trim strips that identify the iconic Mercedes-Benz grille.
Maybach lettering is found everywhere, including a decorative strip, which forms part of the continuous light strip, on the side bumper, illuminated running boards and the emblem is also found on both the D-pillars and as puddle lights when the doors are opened. If these are not enough, an alloy wheel with more emblems integrated in the wheel hub caps is available among exclusive 21” and 22” options.
A cabin with exquisite materials and details is revealed by the automatic comfort doors that open automatically when the driver is about 1.5m away. The rears also open remotely and automatically on command. The welcome function can be activated or deactivated in the MBUX central display.
Luxuries inside the spacious interior include standard fitment standard MBUX Hyperscreen with a specially designed deep blue background hue, instrument surrounds in rose gold, a pair of 11.6” infotainment displays, Dolby Atmos equipped sound systems and the MBUX rear seat entertainment and a rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle.
Natural woods are available as trim parts in brown open-pore birch wood or walnut wood, and piano lacquer. Exclusive Nappa leather is standard in espresso brown/balao brown pearl while Macchiato beige/bronze brown pearl and crystal white/silver grey pearl is optionally available.
Cushions on the headrests, the front seat backrests and seats equipped with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating add to amenities, and there is also a calf massage. On request, the centre console can include two folding tables and a cooling compartment with space for champagne bottles. Matching silver-plated goblets are optional.
The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV is powered by two electric motors. System output is 484kW and 950Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 4.4 seconds and a 210km/h top speed. With a DC charging capacity of 200kW max, the battery can charge to full in 31 minutes and is rated with a driving range of up to 600km.
“The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is our first all-electric, full-size luxury SUV and a testament to our vision. The immense power offered by the latest electric technology ensures an effortless driving experience. Together with the innovative, progressive SUV proportions, we are completely redefining the SUV luxury of the future not just globally but locally as well,” said Mark Raine, co-CEO Mercedes-Benz SA.
REVIEW: Mercedes EQS 450 rides high on luxury
All the SUVs still to come to SA in 2024
EVs and hybrids total half of China’s new car sales in July
FIRST DRIVE: Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.