New Nilu27 hypercar to debut at Monterey Car Week

It’s powered by a V12 engine with a back-to-basics outlook of operation and sensations

11 August 2024 - 20:40
The Nilu hyper is a new track hypercar that makes its first public debut at the Monterey Car Week in the US from August 9-18.

American Sasha Selipanov who cofounded the Nilu27 company with his wife says the hypercar is a vision that began to take shape in 2006 to challenge traditional automotive industry trends, taking inspiration from sources such as the ’60s F1 and Le Mans racers, classic Italian design houses, the Bauhaus philosophy, old school American muscle cars, and mathematics.

Selipanov is the former head of design at Swedish hyper car firm Koenigsegg and French Bugatti. The designer who is credited with penning the exteriors of both the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Huracán said the goal was to create a “fresh and yet somehow familiar” car with tight cross sections, muscular curves and exposed engine details.

The cabin with its low roofline was designed to provide good viewing angles, ideal ergonomics and safety. It accommodates two passengers in a traditional side-by-side layout, and with gull-wing doors.

It’s all about analogue controls inside cabin, and the rear view camera/mirror screen that addresses the lack of rearward visibility is the single digital ware. The steering wheel is devoid of switches, buttons and toggles, and there are no driving modes. 

The two seat cabin features analog controls with only a rear view camera/mirror being the digital nomad. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nilu has partnered with Hartley engines of New Zealand to develop a visually striking 6.5l V12 engine. Plans are for the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated hypercar developing more than 1,000hp (745kW) and mated to an open-gate seven-speed manual transmission.

Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO of Hartley Engines, said: “Make no mistake; this is not an OEM engine from another manufacturer converted to the Hot V; this is a bespoke, large bore, short stroke monster. It’s got aggressive cams, aggressive port flow, lightweight components and exotic materials.”

“We want to get a cold sweat every time the V12 starts and revs. It’s fair to say, we’re excited! We’ve been quietly working on the design and layout of our own engine for the last few years, and finally found the perfect project to dedicate our time,” added Hartley.

The Nilu27 hypercar employs a double wishbone, pushrod suspension for exceptionally precise and compliant handling characteristics. A set of 20-inch front/21-inch rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres are fitted on the lightweight wheels with a centre lock. Carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes are standard fitment.

An initial batch of 15 launch edition units will be made available, with a street homologated version limited to 54 units also planned.

The engine developer says he wants customers to get a cold sweat every time the exposed V12 starts and revs. Picture: SUPPLIED
The car was unveiled to a select VIP and media group at a private Los Angeles event on August 8. Its public debut will follow on August 15 on the ramp at Pebble Beach, Monterey in California, before appearing on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18.

Pagani Utopia Roadster revealed ahead of Monterey Car Week

The car offers a choice between an open and closed driving experience, while maintaining the agility of the Coupé, the company says
1 week ago

‘Super’ Corvette ZR1 revealed with 783kW

The speed potential is 346km/h with up to 544kg of downforce generated by a large rear wing
1 week ago

Porsche says EV transition will take longer than expected

The German carmaker previously aimed for 80% of its sales to be all electric by 2030
2 weeks ago

BMW M Fest returns to Kyalami in October

The event will feature the latest BMW M models, live entertainment and various food and drink options
2 weeks ago
