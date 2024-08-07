Life / Motoring

1,000 Bike Show moves to Greenstone

The annual celebration of motorcycle history and culture takes place at the end of August

07 August 2024 - 14:51
by Motoring Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The event will showcase an array of classic motorcycles. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The event will showcase an array of classic motorcycles. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

This year’s 1,000 Bike Show is moving to a new venue. The annual Gauteng motorcycle event will take place at Greenstone shopping centre on the weekend of August 31 and September 1.

The show, organised by the Classic Motorcycle Club, was previously held at Germiston High School and in recent years at Jeppe Quondam. Organisers say the move allows it to expand displays while ensuring exhibits remain under cover, safe from the elements.

A great day out for bike enthusiasts, the annual show is a celebration of motorcycle history and culture. Showcasing an array of classic motorcycles, the event will have a family-friendly atmosphere with a children’s play zone, a variety of food and drink options and live music.

There will also be a range of motorcycle lifestyle stands, providing a place to meet and connect with like-minded motorcycle enthusiasts.

The show is open from 10am to 5pm on both days and tickets are available at the door for R120 or online at Quicket for R100.

Outdoor adventure expo launched for active families

The expo brings together active lifestyle choices to a single venue
Life
1 day ago

Creative Rides to auction 160 classic cars at Monte Casino

More than 160 classics including European rarities will be on sale in September
Life
5 days ago

BMW M Fest returns to Kyalami in October

The event will feature the latest BMW M models, live entertainment and various food and drink options
Life
2 weeks ago

REVIEW | Faster and lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains an all-purpose champion

A 12kg weight loss and new chassis improve the icon’s ride and handling
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How a boychick from Joburg ended up in one of the ...
Life
2.
Visit Zinkwazi for old-fashioned beaching
Life
3.
Traffic agency says car dealers’ fears of Aarto ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Veteran actress Connie Chiume dies
Life
5.
Nature photographers spoilt for choice in this ...
Life

Related Articles

Outdoor adventure expo launched for active families

Life / Motoring

Enea Bastianini wins British MotoGP in weekend double

Life / Motoring

MARK ETHERIDGE: The farmer who started a bike race and lifted a community

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.