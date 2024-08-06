Life / Motoring

Local News

Outdoor adventure expo launched for active families

The expo brings together active lifestyle choices to a single venue

06 August 2024 - 09:39
by Motor News Reporter
The outdoor expo caters to much of what the outdoor adventurist enjoys plus more. Picture: SUPPLIED
Outdoor enthusiasts or aspiring adventure seekers should bookmark the launch of the Outdoor & Adventure Expo happening on August 16-18. 

It is hosted by LR Classic at the B’Sorah game and cattle farm in Broederstroom, near Hartbeespoort Dam.

The organisers say this is not just another 4x4 camping show, but an experience that promises to reset all traditional outdoor shows with its interactive and immersive concept.

It’s an outing for the entire family, including dogs on leashes, with a variety of activities planned. These include hiking and mountain bike trails, a 4x4 track and an obstacle course for the more serious off-road driver.

There will also be exhibitions featuring outdoor clothing, hiking and cycling gear, camping equipment, electronic outdoor devices, new vehicles, RVs, caravans, trailers and auxiliary 4x4 equipment.

Family activities include jumping castles, face painting and more for children, while food and drink will be sold through numerous food carts, bean-to-cup coffee vendors and a beer garden. 

Camping fans will also enjoy a rustic experience from Friday to Sunday. Electricity is unavailable but amenities include a central water point, mobile toilets, hot showers and a central boma with a campfire and braai area. 

Organisers say the entry fees for the obstacle course and the 4x4 drive-outs will be donated to the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT), supporting eco-tourism routes and conservation projects in the Soutpansberg.

Two 4x4 courses will be on offer with proceeds from this activity going to a wildlife charity organisation. Picture: SUPPLIED
Start times for the expo are:

  • Friday, August 16: 10am — 5pm
  • Saturday, August 17: 8am — 5pm
  • Sunday, August 18: 8am — 3pm

Entry Fees are:

  • Adults: Friday R50, Saturday R100, Sunday R60
  • Pensioners: R50 per day
  • School Kids: R30 per day
  • Camping for the weekend: R350 per person (includes expo access)
  • Hiking and Mountain Bike Trails: R70 per person
  • 4x4 / SUV Drive-Outs: R150 per vehicle (no alcohol allowed)
  • 4x4 Obstacle Course: R250 per vehicle for a 1-hour slot (no alcohol allowed)

For more information click here.

