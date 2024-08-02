NEWS
These were the top sellers in July as SA car market improves
A 1.5% sales rise signals hope of budget relief for consumers during the second half of 2024
02 August 2024 - 09:07
New car sales in SA saw a healthy uptick in July but light commercials continued to perform poorly, according to the latest figures from automotive industry body Naamsa.
Aggregate domestic sales of 44,229 units were 1.5% up year on year compared to July 2023, which Naamsa welcomed as a possible turning point for an improved performance after a depressed market in the first half of the year...
