Suzuki SA says Global NCAP crash test report is invalid

Inaccurate information nullifies the Ertiga crash test result issued by Global NCAP, says Suzuki SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
Suzuki Auto SA says there are significant discrepancies in Wednesday’s SaferCarsForAfrica report issued by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) in partnership with the Automobile Association.
The report stated the India-built Maruti Suzuki Ertiga scored a poor one star occupant rating in a crash test and the Kia Pegas and Renault Triber received two stars.
Global NCAP, which has conducted the SaferCarsForAfrica programme since 2017 on a number of vehicles sold locally, expressed disappointment with the safety performance of the Ertiga, Pegas and Triber, questioning why African consumers do not receive the same level of safety as consumers in other markets.
However, Suzuki Auto has responded, saying the report is not relevant to the SA market as it uses inaccurate and incomparable information for the front- and side-impact tests.
“This nullifies the results and makes the report invalid,” said Suzuki Auto SA GM for sales and marketing Henno Havenga.
“In its published report and in the information shared with media, the authors reference a 2019 SaferCarsForIndia test of an older generation Indian specification Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for its front crash test information. It does not make this information known in its report,” said Havenga.
“It is, however, clear from the images and videos that show the same unique vehicle identifier (OD2119MER1) in the videos for both the #SaferCarsForIndia 2019 and #SaferCarsForAfrica 2024 tests. Both videos, and the assessment information quoted in the report and releases, are also identical.”
Havenga said only making reference to the year 2024, the authors of the report — perhaps inadvertently — created the impression all tests were conducted recently and with the same model.
Suzuki Auto SA said there were several additional reasons why the use of information from a five-year old crash test from the SaferCarsForIndia was not relevant in the calculation of the 2024 result, including:
The Ertiga tested in 2019 was an older generation model that did not have any of the safety upgrades that had since been added by Suzuki;
The Ertiga tested in 2019 (the vehicle shown in the frontal impact test) was built for the Indian market to Indian customer specification. It was never offered for sale in SA;
The testing protocols used by the GNCAP had changed significantly in the past five years, with the most recent protocols published in 2022. In support of this statement, the Ertiga tested in 2019 was awarded three stars for driver and passenger safety, while the same information was considered worthy of only a one-star rating in the report published by the AA, without retesting;
It was possible the quality and sensitivity of vehicle testing equipment, including the crash test dummies, had improved significantly over the past five years;
The child restraint used in the two tests were not the same, which could further support the assumption that the dummies used in the two tests were different and the data collected from them incomparable;
In the supporting information published by the GNCAP, the Suzuki Ertiga was identified as a Renault Triber, though the images were those of the Ertiga; and
The Suzuki Ertiga tested for side impact achieved the highest side impact rating of the vehicles tested, yet the overall score received was the lowest of all the vehicles tested.
Suzuki Auto further noted that in previous years the AA offered its results to manufacturers in advance of their being published. This did not allow a manufacturer to change any part of the report, but rather to prepare internal and external communication in response to the publication of the report.
“This year, it seems there has been a breakdown in communication,” said Havenga.
“It is worth noting the Ertiga tested in 2024 — the one with the unique identifier MD4923SER1 — was described as offering ‘good and adequate protection’ for all occupants in the side-impact test.
“Suzuki has never shied away from criticism. Rather, it has used feedback in previous reports to improve the safety of its vehicles.
“We call on the AA to follow due process and ensure the information they share is relevant to the SA market and factually correct,” said Havenga.
Renault and Kia have also responded:
RENAULT
“The Renault Triber‘s safety levels are aligned with the standards set by local authorities for vehicles to be retailed in the SA market.
“The Triber model operates in the entry-level segment, where the safety features offered are aligned to the competitive set.”
The Renault Triber model is equipped with standard safety features:
ABS;
Emergency lock retractor;
Three-point front and second row seat belts (side, with retractors);
Three-point third row seat belts without retractor;
Pyrotechnic pre-tensioner driver seat belt;
Load limiter seat belts for driver and front passenger; and
Driver and passenger airbags across the range, with front-side airbags offered on the top of the range trim level.
“Safety remains a core pillar of the Renault brand and is an important consideration when developing our model ranges for the local market, aligning with the brand’s global focus on offering safe vehicles to our customers.”
KIA
“To remain relevant in the SA market we continuously review and evaluate results from ongoing research, which includes market and consumer studies.
“Customer safety is, and always will be, a top priority for Kia SA. We are focused on constantly enhancing and upgrading the safety features of all models imported to SA. Our commitment extends beyond safety, ensuring our vehicles remain competitive and accessible to consumers. We are also sensitised to the importance of offering affordable mobility to South Africans at an accessible price point.
“The Kia Pegas is homologated to SA standards as set out by the NRCS. What was not mentioned in the results is the list of numerous safety features, including but not limited to:
