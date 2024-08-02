Right 2 Repair launches whistle blower hotline

Right to Repair says consumers will be able to service their vehicles at competitive prices and in the workshop of their choice. Picture: SUPPLIED
Right to Repair SA, the organisation that advocates for consumers to service or repair vehicles at their choice of workshop, has announced a new “Whistle Blower Hotline” on their website.
Some brands have embraced the guidelines since the Right to Repair guidelines took effect on July 1 2021, opening up their workshops to cater for a variety of brands.
The organisation marked the first anniversary of the coming into effect of the Guidelines for Competition in the SA Automotive Aftermarket on July 1 2022. At the time, CEO Kate Elliot said “Significant progress has been made over the last 12 months making the automotive aftermarket a fairer place to do business.
“In the event of any noncompliance, we encourage you to leave as much information as possible as this will enable us to ensure the concern is addressed by the authorities. However, even if you don’t have all the information, any information is helpful, so we can follow up on the lead,” she said.
Elliott said examples of noncompliance included voiding of a warranty where the owner had made use of an ISP for servicing or the fitment of non-OEM branded parts; failure to provide technical information to an ISP or to provide the information on unfair and unreasonable terms and the sale of a vehicle with a compulsory service/maintenance and/or motor plan.
She said consumers were entitled to make an anonymous complaint if they did not wish their identities to be disclosed.
“Unfortunately, these complaints will not be forwarded to the commission, but will rather form part of our overall data picture to help direct our actions as an organisation going forward,” she said.
Kate Elliott, CEO of Right to Repair SA . Picture: SUPPLIED
“The more data we have on which brands are not in compliance, the easier it is for us to direct our efforts to achieve widespread fair competition in the SA automotive aftermarket,” concluded Elliott.
Consumers who need help or want to check their rights in more detail can visit the R2RSA website onwww.right2repair.org.za, visit the YouTube channel.
