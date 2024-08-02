International News
Pictures of AC Cobra GT Coupe unveiled
The tin-top joins its roadster cousin in the revival of the legendary 1960s sports car range
02 August 2024 - 16:40
After the 2023 unveiling of the new AC Cobra GT Roadster, the British company has released the first images of the AC Cobra GT Coupe that's based on an enhanced version of the existing AC Cobra GT Roadster platform.
The new coupe has the same dimensions as the existing roadster, sporting a 2,570mm wheelbase, 4,225mm length and 1,980mm width. It harks back to the beautiful one-off AC A98 coupe created for Le Mans racing in 1964 with the distinctive “Kammtail” rear design...
