Creative Rides to auction 160 classic cars at Monte Casino

A rare Mercedes cabriolet will be among collectibles on auction at the Monte Casino in September. Picture: SUPPLIED
About 160 super and sports cars, collector off-roaders and classic cars will be on sale at the third annual Creative Rides collector car auction at Montecasino, Johannesburg, on September 7-8.
Creative Rides CEO Kevin Derrick says the assembly of cars will be the most impressive in SA. “This year will be no different. The catalogue of reserved and unreserved lots is magnificent and I have no doubt that new record sale prices will be reached on many lots,” adds Derrick.
Derrick says this year it’s also far more difficult to highlight standout classics on the block, as there are dozens from which to choose.
A Mercedes-Benz Unimog kitted out for glamping is looking for a new owner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Among the lots are a range of Mercedes-Benz products including a 1958 220S “Ponton” cabriolet. The limited number range was produced from 1956 until 1959 and just 3,429 examples were ever made, of which a mere 23 were right-hand drive. The silver model on auction is a part of the rare 23 and boasts a red roof and red leather interior powered by a 2.2l six-cylinder engine developing 119kW.
Another Mercedes-Benz on offer is a silver and black 1938 four-seater 170V cabriolet, believed to be the one of its type in SA. It's powered by an in-line four-cylinder motor mated to a four-speed manual transmission.
Adding to the classic Benz line-up is a 2012 Mercedes-Benz Unimog camper. This peerless off-road vehicle comes fitted with every gadget and accessory possible, including roof-mounted solar panels, CCTV, satellite TV, flat screen TV, two winches, extra-long range fuel tanks, double bed, kitchen with fridge/freezer, stove, shower and more.
A 1973 Lamborghini Espada kicks off the Italian sports car offerings. A total of 1,227 units of the four-seater classic with a spacious boot were built between 1968 and 1978. Power comes from V12 engine.
The four-seater Lamborghini Espada is a grand tourer with a big boot at the back and a V12 engine in front. Picture: SUPPLIED
Another Espada cousin looking for a new home is a 2006 Lamborghini Murciélago LP-640 valued at about R3.9m. It's powered by a 6.5l V12 motor paired to the E-gear paddle-shift automated manual transmission.
Another Italian exotic is the 1973 Maserati Merak. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, the Merak with its dramatic fastback styling sports a V6 engine with a chain-driven double overhead camshaft. With the recent announcement that Maserati owners Stellantis may retire the brand, the marque may be entering a new level of being cherished.
Entry tickets to the auction for adults is R250 and free for children under 18. The Montecasino auction will also be a live-streamed through the Creative Rides app on www.creativeridesauctions.com.
Bidder registrations and buyer enquiries are now coming in from countries as varied as the US, Indonesia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Malawi, the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Germany, Australia, Mauritius, Brazil, Hong Kong and the Dominican Republic, according to Creative Rides.
