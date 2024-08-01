Millions of air bag inflators pose safety risks, US regulator warns

A US regulator said millions of airbags should be recalled because they may rupture and send metal fragments flying.
Picture: REUTERS
A US regulator said on Wednesday it still believes that air bag inflators in 49-million US vehicles assembled by 13 carmakers pose serious safety risks and it is considering issuing a recall.
The issue has been linked to one US fatality and seven injuries after an eight-year government investigation. If the recall proceeds, it would be the second-largest in US history.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) argued at a hearing in Octoberthat inflators produced by the two air bag manufacturers, ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive, should be recalled because they could rupture and send metal fragments flying. After carmakers raised objections in December, the agency did not immediately finalise its decision.
The agency said on Wednesday that it was reiterating and updating its initial determination first issued in September and giving carmakers another 30 days to respond before it could formally demand recalls.
“Common sense demands acknowledging that metal shrapnel projecting at high speeds and causing injury or death presents an unreasonable risk to safety,” NHTSA said.
Major carmakers, including General Motors, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen,and the two air bag makers in December said they opposed NHTSA’s bid to seek recalls.
GM said on Wednesday it did “not believe the evidence at this time provides a basis for an additional recall beyond the vehicle population already included in existing recalls”.
Reuters reported in October that at least 20-million GM vehiclescould be affected, while Stellantis had 4.9-million vehicles with inflators at issue and had reported just one rupture, in 2009.
Stellantis said it was reviewing the NHTSA decision.
Carmakers and manufacturers said the risks from the issue were exceedingly small, questioning the agency’s analysis and rationale for seeking a recall.
The inflators in question had been used in vehicles produced from 2000 until early 2018 by 13 carmakers, including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai, Kia and Porsche.
NHTSA first called for a voluntary recall in May 2023, but ARC rejected it.
GM, which in May 2023 recalled 1-millionARC inflators after a rupture resulted in facial injuries to a driver, said in December a recall would affect “as much as 15% of the over 300-million registered motor vehicles in the US”.
Delphi Automotive, part of Autoliv, manufactured about 11-million of the inflators through 2004 under a licensing agreement with ARC, which manufactured the remaining 40-million.
Millions of air bag inflators pose safety risks, US regulator warns
The issue has been linked to one US fatality and seven injuries
A US regulator said on Wednesday it still believes that air bag inflators in 49-million US vehicles assembled by 13 carmakers pose serious safety risks and it is considering issuing a recall.
The issue has been linked to one US fatality and seven injuries after an eight-year government investigation. If the recall proceeds, it would be the second-largest in US history.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) argued at a hearing in October that inflators produced by the two air bag manufacturers, ARC Automotive and Delphi Automotive, should be recalled because they could rupture and send metal fragments flying. After carmakers raised objections in December, the agency did not immediately finalise its decision.
The agency said on Wednesday that it was reiterating and updating its initial determination first issued in September and giving carmakers another 30 days to respond before it could formally demand recalls.
“Common sense demands acknowledging that metal shrapnel projecting at high speeds and causing injury or death presents an unreasonable risk to safety,” NHTSA said.
Major carmakers, including General Motors, Toyota Motor and Volkswagen, and the two air bag makers in December said they opposed NHTSA’s bid to seek recalls.
GM said on Wednesday it did “not believe the evidence at this time provides a basis for an additional recall beyond the vehicle population already included in existing recalls”.
Reuters reported in October that at least 20-million GM vehicles could be affected, while Stellantis had 4.9-million vehicles with inflators at issue and had reported just one rupture, in 2009.
Stellantis said it was reviewing the NHTSA decision.
Carmakers and manufacturers said the risks from the issue were exceedingly small, questioning the agency’s analysis and rationale for seeking a recall.
The inflators in question had been used in vehicles produced from 2000 until early 2018 by 13 carmakers, including Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai, Kia and Porsche.
NHTSA first called for a voluntary recall in May 2023, but ARC rejected it.
GM, which in May 2023 recalled 1-million ARC inflators after a rupture resulted in facial injuries to a driver, said in December a recall would affect “as much as 15% of the over 300-million registered motor vehicles in the US”.
Delphi Automotive, part of Autoliv, manufactured about 11-million of the inflators through 2004 under a licensing agreement with ARC, which manufactured the remaining 40-million.
Reuters
WATCH: Latest SaferCarsForAfrica crash test deliver disappointing results
Traffic agency says car dealers’ fears of Aarto are unfounded
E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.