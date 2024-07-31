BAIC plant in Gqeberha at a near standstill

The BAIC vehicle factory in Qdeberha is an impressive facility but slow assembly has turned it into a contentious topic. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
Chinese brand Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) recently held a media visit at its Gqeberha vehicle assembly plant to show progress at the contentious facility.
Since building of the plant commenced in 2016, every stated deadline has been missed including reaching a 50,000 annual production capacity by 2022.
The brand founded in 1958is one of several Chinese brands sold in SA but, unlike its peers, it has vehicle assembly facilities in Gqeberha. It markets the BAIC B40 SUV and Beijing X55 crossover, the latter being the car it assembles locally.
It was a ground-breaking development back in 2016, when the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — the institution that funds industrialisation projects in SA — entered into what was hailed as one of the largest Sino-SA projects. The IDC owns a 35% stake and BAIC holds a 65% share in the R11bn project.
The SA government entered into the agreement with the optimism it would create jobs. Projections at the start of the project estimated that 10,000 domestic jobs would be created through thefull automotive value chain.
Initial plans for the 89,000m2 plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) included an assembly line, press shop, paint shop, offices, a body shop and a supplier park next to the factory housing small and medium-sized local component manufacturers to support full-scale production.
A lone assembly staff member works on the X55 production line at the Baic factory.
Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
As part of the festivities to celebrate the birthday of the late Nelson Mandela, the company opened the plant’s doors to the media.
The plant had kicked off production with the now discontinued D20 and X25 models. Currently, its focus is on the semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly of the newer Beijing X55 crossover model. The plant is designed to eventually shift into a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly, differentiating BAIC from imported Chinese brands such as Haval and Chery.
Production has been marred by delays, which BAIC attributes to the coronavirus pandemic, but the project has also been affected by labour disputes. BAIC also blames a lack of brand awareness for slow sales of its vehicles, which has failed to create enough demand for its production target of 50,000 cars a year, the bulk of which was aimed at export markets.
BAIC SA said about 3,000 units of the X55 had rolled out of the factory’s doors.
According to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, the company sold 119 cars locally in June. The Beijing X55 accounted for 114 of these with the remainder being the B40 Plus, which indicates a crisis for the multibillion-rand manufacturing project.
Empty passages and an eerie silence greet visitors to the BAIC X55 assembly plant. Picture: SUPPLIED
The factory walkabout revealed a neat, well-invested but quiet facility with a skeleton staff — we did not see many of the 106 people reported to be employed at the facility.
The company said it expected to be in full swing with more staff once demand for its cars ramps up.
When contacted about the delays at BAIC, the IDC said it was in constant touch with management at the factory and was aware of current activities. It understood BAIC management’s view that production output should be linked to market demand.
In a move that could help the factory get into gear, BAIC subsidiary Foton plans to assemble commercial vehicles at the facility from 2026.
NEWS
BAIC plant in Gqeberha at a near standstill
A skeleton staff operate the facility created to churn out 50,000 new cars a year but produces far fewer
Chinese brand Beijing Auto Industrial Corporation (BAIC) recently held a media visit at its Gqeberha vehicle assembly plant to show progress at the contentious facility.
Since building of the plant commenced in 2016, every stated deadline has been missed including reaching a 50,000 annual production capacity by 2022.
The brand founded in 1958 is one of several Chinese brands sold in SA but, unlike its peers, it has vehicle assembly facilities in Gqeberha. It markets the BAIC B40 SUV and Beijing X55 crossover, the latter being the car it assembles locally.
It was a ground-breaking development back in 2016, when the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) — the institution that funds industrialisation projects in SA — entered into what was hailed as one of the largest Sino-SA projects. The IDC owns a 35% stake and BAIC holds a 65% share in the R11bn project.
The SA government entered into the agreement with the optimism it would create jobs. Projections at the start of the project estimated that 10,000 domestic jobs would be created through the full automotive value chain.
Initial plans for the 89,000m2 plant in the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) included an assembly line, press shop, paint shop, offices, a body shop and a supplier park next to the factory housing small and medium-sized local component manufacturers to support full-scale production.
As part of the festivities to celebrate the birthday of the late Nelson Mandela, the company opened the plant’s doors to the media.
The plant had kicked off production with the now discontinued D20 and X25 models. Currently, its focus is on the semi-knocked down (SKD) assembly of the newer Beijing X55 crossover model. The plant is designed to eventually shift into a completely knocked down (CKD) assembly, differentiating BAIC from imported Chinese brands such as Haval and Chery.
Production has been marred by delays, which BAIC attributes to the coronavirus pandemic, but the project has also been affected by labour disputes. BAIC also blames a lack of brand awareness for slow sales of its vehicles, which has failed to create enough demand for its production target of 50,000 cars a year, the bulk of which was aimed at export markets.
BAIC SA said about 3,000 units of the X55 had rolled out of the factory’s doors.
According to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, the company sold 119 cars locally in June. The Beijing X55 accounted for 114 of these with the remainder being the B40 Plus, which indicates a crisis for the multibillion-rand manufacturing project.
The factory walkabout revealed a neat, well-invested but quiet facility with a skeleton staff — we did not see many of the 106 people reported to be employed at the facility.
The company said it expected to be in full swing with more staff once demand for its cars ramps up.
When contacted about the delays at BAIC, the IDC said it was in constant touch with management at the factory and was aware of current activities. It understood BAIC management’s view that production output should be linked to market demand.
In a move that could help the factory get into gear, BAIC subsidiary Foton plans to assemble commercial vehicles at the facility from 2026.
Foton SA launches G7 Tunland bakkie at eye-catching prices
WATCH: Latest SaferCarsForAfrica crash test deliver disappointing results
Stellantis may ditch unprofitable Maserati
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DAVID FURLONGER: It’s all systems go (nearly) for BAIC in SA
Beijing X55 marks a turning point for China’s BAIC
REVIEW: JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.