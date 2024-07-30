REVIEW: Suzuki Eeco is low priced, but don’t expect refinement

The Suzuki Eeco markets itself well to entrepreneurs who need a cheap and practical workhorse. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
The Suzuki Eeco on test this week probably isn’t the most head-turning commercial vehicle you want for colourful promotions, but it could be ideal for small enterprises. Is it worth your consideration?
To find out, I put it through its paces and rated it on the aspects most important to small businesses, starting with its size.
Depending on individual requirements the 3,675mm long, 1,475mm wide and 1,825mm high Eeco can be a blessing. The 2,350mm wheelbase will suit the moderately size cargo of businesses such as florists. The Eeco has twin sliding doors and a rear tailgate.
A steel grid partitions the 1,620mm-long payload area from the two-seat passenger cab. Though the windows are manually operated, the snug and air-conditioned cabin has a digital instrument cluster, a 12V power socket and a two-speaker radio with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port. The acoustics coming out from the weak system, thwarted even more by the loud engine noise when you wind up the revs, aren’t the best for music.
Running costs can make or break any business, and the Eeco is geared up for economy. It’s powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 59kW and 104Nm and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. These are minuscule numbers for a commercial car but Suzuki says the motor is tuned for greater lowdown torque, and it felt as such.
The cabin is snug with seats covered in two-tone vinyl and a very effective air conditioning system. Picture: PHUTI MPYANE
I didn’t have any crates to test out the Eeco's load-lugging abilities, but it is said to accommodate a Euro spec wood pallet and pull 615kg with two passengers and its 32l tank filled to the brim. Nevertheless, it has an acceptable pull-off and gathers and maintains highway speeds sufficiently when empty.
Short-throw transmission gear changes and soft clutch operation boded well for driver wellness, while fuel consumption was also good despite my being unable to verify its maker’s claims of 5.4l/100km due to a lack of a fuel consumption meter. It takes R750 to fill up at today’s prices.
It’s a tall box of a thing, and any concerns about stability will be mostly down to driver conduct. It’s equipped with stability control, two airbags and anti-lock brakes (ABS) as standard. Keep it neat and tidy and it cruises safely, securely and comfortably, but behave badly and things could get out of hand.
It also comes with rear parking sensors to keep it from connecting with walls and other perils, a feature you’ll appreciate when driving a commercial vehicle with no central rear-view mirror. Cargo safety is looked after by an antitheft immobiliser fitted as standard, but there’s no central locking feature.
All the doors are locked manually, and only the driver’s door has a key lock. The sliding doors require a firm shove to close, and one of them had a sticky handle that was difficult to open — issues that didn’t bode well for build quality.
The Suzuki Eeco is designed to keep business costs down considerably, with no direct competition at its price point since the demise of half-tonne bakkies in this market. It has its pros and cons, the former including a short turning circle in tight spaces. Low points include the noisy operation and the inability to carry taller and longer objects, but its Suzuki Super Carry cousin has the last bit covered.
As a whole, the Suzuki Eeco is an affordable and practical delivery van with low running costs, but don’t expect refinement at the budget price.
Sliding doors and a tail gate offer easy access to the Eeco's cargo bay. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.2l
Power: 59kW
Torque: 104Nm
Transmission
Type: Five-speed manual
Drivetrain
Type: front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed)
Emissions: n/a
Standard features
ABS brakes, dual front airbags, trip computer, manual windows, bluetooth, air conditioning, rear park distance control, two speaker radio, power socket 12V, heated rear screen, rear demister, stability control.
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
REVIEW: Suzuki Eeco is low priced, but don’t expect refinement
Little van is a practical and affordable small-business workhorse
The Suzuki Eeco on test this week probably isn’t the most head-turning commercial vehicle you want for colourful promotions, but it could be ideal for small enterprises. Is it worth your consideration?
To find out, I put it through its paces and rated it on the aspects most important to small businesses, starting with its size.
Depending on individual requirements the 3,675mm long, 1,475mm wide and 1,825mm high Eeco can be a blessing. The 2,350mm wheelbase will suit the moderately size cargo of businesses such as florists. The Eeco has twin sliding doors and a rear tailgate.
A steel grid partitions the 1,620mm-long payload area from the two-seat passenger cab. Though the windows are manually operated, the snug and air-conditioned cabin has a digital instrument cluster, a 12V power socket and a two-speaker radio with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB port. The acoustics coming out from the weak system, thwarted even more by the loud engine noise when you wind up the revs, aren’t the best for music.
Running costs can make or break any business, and the Eeco is geared up for economy. It’s powered by a 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 59kW and 104Nm and mated to a five-speed manual transmission. These are minuscule numbers for a commercial car but Suzuki says the motor is tuned for greater lowdown torque, and it felt as such.
I didn’t have any crates to test out the Eeco's load-lugging abilities, but it is said to accommodate a Euro spec wood pallet and pull 615kg with two passengers and its 32l tank filled to the brim. Nevertheless, it has an acceptable pull-off and gathers and maintains highway speeds sufficiently when empty.
Short-throw transmission gear changes and soft clutch operation boded well for driver wellness, while fuel consumption was also good despite my being unable to verify its maker’s claims of 5.4l/100km due to a lack of a fuel consumption meter. It takes R750 to fill up at today’s prices.
It’s a tall box of a thing, and any concerns about stability will be mostly down to driver conduct. It’s equipped with stability control, two airbags and anti-lock brakes (ABS) as standard. Keep it neat and tidy and it cruises safely, securely and comfortably, but behave badly and things could get out of hand.
It also comes with rear parking sensors to keep it from connecting with walls and other perils, a feature you’ll appreciate when driving a commercial vehicle with no central rear-view mirror. Cargo safety is looked after by an antitheft immobiliser fitted as standard, but there’s no central locking feature.
All the doors are locked manually, and only the driver’s door has a key lock. The sliding doors require a firm shove to close, and one of them had a sticky handle that was difficult to open — issues that didn’t bode well for build quality.
The Suzuki Eeco is designed to keep business costs down considerably, with no direct competition at its price point since the demise of half-tonne bakkies in this market. It has its pros and cons, the former including a short turning circle in tight spaces. Low points include the noisy operation and the inability to carry taller and longer objects, but its Suzuki Super Carry cousin has the last bit covered.
As a whole, the Suzuki Eeco is an affordable and practical delivery van with low running costs, but don’t expect refinement at the budget price.
Tech specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 1.2l
Power: 59kW
Torque: 104Nm
Transmission
Type: Five-speed manual
Drivetrain
Type: front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed)
Emissions: n/a
Standard features
ABS brakes, dual front airbags, trip computer, manual windows, bluetooth, air conditioning, rear park distance control, two speaker radio, power socket 12V, heated rear screen, rear demister, stability control.
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Three years/100,000km
Service plan: N/A
Price: R212,900
Lease: R4,804 a month
*at 11.75% interest over 60 months, no deposit.
Suzuki Eeco
We like: Fuel consumption, practicality, price
We dislike: Radio, limited space for tall objects
Verdict: An entrepreneurs partner
Motor News star rating
Design *****
Performance **
Economy *****
Ride ***
Handling ***
Safety ***
Value For Money *****
Overall ****
The Competition
N/A
Prices unveiled for new VW Touareg in SA
Isuzu reveals limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab
JAC unveils budget-friendly X200 bakkie in SA
Chinese brand Jetour confirms September entry into SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.