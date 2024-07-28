Training of e-mobility technicians ‘a priority and opportunity for SA’

Sello Setusa, Dir Lecturer department support at DHET and (right) Louis Huyssteen, traing director at RMI. Picture: SUPPLIED
Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) representatives and stakeholder agencies linked to the higher education & training department gathered in Centurion last week to receive the results of a survey into the readiness of SA’s technical vocational education & training (TVET) colleges for the demands of electric vehicles (EVs).
The survey comes as many car companies are shifting to EV production, and projections show 10,000 EVs may be sold locally by 2030. The white paper that lays the foundation for the development and implementation of the SA market for EVs was published in 2023 by the department of trade, industry & Competition.
Led by Frank Oelze, head of vocational training at Handwerkskammer (HWK) — a chamber of crafts organisation based in Erfurt, Germany, in conjunction with the German embassy — the survey polled more than 500 local companies working in the automotive sector, 58 aligned organisations and 35 TVET colleges.
(Left) HWS survey lead Frank Oelze and Birgit Mac Mahon, Project manager Handwerkskammer Erfit (right). Picture: SUPPLIED
Results
The results noted a serious lack in service and workshop personnel with knowledge of hybrid and EV service and maintenance; battery technology and maintenance; electric drive systems and components; and high-voltage safety and protocols.
Some companies said they had no information about appropriate training opportunities or industry-specific standards or certifications for their employees while others see a risk of a brain drain. One third of SA automotive companies said they don't yet see a need for qualified specialists in these areas.
Most SA companies unanimously agreed an update of curricula, as well as training and development of lecturers, is needed. They also agreed that most of the conceptual skills required by potential young professionals relate to the areas of diagnostics and electrics/electronics.
“The need for mechanical and electronic knowledge, as well as solid specialist knowledge, was also repeatedly emphasised,” said Oelze.
A lack in training for service and workshop personnel with knowledge of hybrid and electric vehicle service and maintenance has been revealed by the survey. Picture: SUPPLIED
TVET colleges
TVET colleges are seen as the ideal institutions for training and upskilling for e-mobility.
IT and computer skills were the suggested competencies not adequately covered during basic school training, Oelze revealed, and added that the German curricula for automotive technicians integrated mechanical, IT and computer skills as far back as 2000.
The survey also noted that 84% of TVET colleges were not fully aware of the technical skills and knowledge required by specialists in electric and hybrid vehicle technology, and almost 90% of lecturers at TVET colleges had not yet received any specific training in the field of electric and hybrid vehicle technology.
In a collaboration with the Porsche Aftersales Vocational Education (PAVE) team and Volkswagen, two TVET colleges in Pretoria in Gauteng and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape hosted practical training modules using the VW e-Up electric car.
Ipeleng Mabusela, RMI CEO Strategy and Corporate Support. Picture: SUPPLIED
Companies also recommend more internships for students after completing their school-based vocational training, and called for greater co-operation between the industry, educational institutions and political decision-makers.
A greater integration of modern technology and better basic teaching of electronics to develop practice-orientated curricula was also recommended, with calls for the necessary equipment at the vocational training institutions to be supported financially by politicians and industry.
Ipeleng Mabusela, RMI CEO of strategy and corporate support, said the shift towards EVs transcends environmental benefits.
“It presents a powerful opportunity to empower all South Africans including women, youth and young black South Africans who can lead the charge in this technological revolution.
“We acknowledge the challenges with our TVET colleges, underutilised equipment and outdated learning materials, but we are optimistic about our partnerships, and particularly about the establishment of an electromobility qualification on the South African national qualifications framework this year.
“Such a qualification will formalise ongoing training efforts and ensure industry-wide recognition for qualified professionals,” Mabusela said.
Local News
Training of e-mobility technicians ‘a priority and opportunity for SA’
Survey reveals dire shortage of e-mobility technicians in SA
Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) representatives and stakeholder agencies linked to the higher education & training department gathered in Centurion last week to receive the results of a survey into the readiness of SA’s technical vocational education & training (TVET) colleges for the demands of electric vehicles (EVs).
The survey comes as many car companies are shifting to EV production, and projections show 10,000 EVs may be sold locally by 2030. The white paper that lays the foundation for the development and implementation of the SA market for EVs was published in 2023 by the department of trade, industry & Competition.
Led by Frank Oelze, head of vocational training at Handwerkskammer (HWK) — a chamber of crafts organisation based in Erfurt, Germany, in conjunction with the German embassy — the survey polled more than 500 local companies working in the automotive sector, 58 aligned organisations and 35 TVET colleges.
Results
The results noted a serious lack in service and workshop personnel with knowledge of hybrid and EV service and maintenance; battery technology and maintenance; electric drive systems and components; and high-voltage safety and protocols.
Some companies said they had no information about appropriate training opportunities or industry-specific standards or certifications for their employees while others see a risk of a brain drain. One third of SA automotive companies said they don't yet see a need for qualified specialists in these areas.
Most SA companies unanimously agreed an update of curricula, as well as training and development of lecturers, is needed. They also agreed that most of the conceptual skills required by potential young professionals relate to the areas of diagnostics and electrics/electronics.
“The need for mechanical and electronic knowledge, as well as solid specialist knowledge, was also repeatedly emphasised,” said Oelze.
TVET colleges
TVET colleges are seen as the ideal institutions for training and upskilling for e-mobility.
IT and computer skills were the suggested competencies not adequately covered during basic school training, Oelze revealed, and added that the German curricula for automotive technicians integrated mechanical, IT and computer skills as far back as 2000.
The survey also noted that 84% of TVET colleges were not fully aware of the technical skills and knowledge required by specialists in electric and hybrid vehicle technology, and almost 90% of lecturers at TVET colleges had not yet received any specific training in the field of electric and hybrid vehicle technology.
In a collaboration with the Porsche Aftersales Vocational Education (PAVE) team and Volkswagen, two TVET colleges in Pretoria in Gauteng and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape hosted practical training modules using the VW e-Up electric car.
Companies also recommend more internships for students after completing their school-based vocational training, and called for greater co-operation between the industry, educational institutions and political decision-makers.
A greater integration of modern technology and better basic teaching of electronics to develop practice-orientated curricula was also recommended, with calls for the necessary equipment at the vocational training institutions to be supported financially by politicians and industry.
Ipeleng Mabusela, RMI CEO of strategy and corporate support, said the shift towards EVs transcends environmental benefits.
“It presents a powerful opportunity to empower all South Africans including women, youth and young black South Africans who can lead the charge in this technological revolution.
“We acknowledge the challenges with our TVET colleges, underutilised equipment and outdated learning materials, but we are optimistic about our partnerships, and particularly about the establishment of an electromobility qualification on the South African national qualifications framework this year.
“Such a qualification will formalise ongoing training efforts and ensure industry-wide recognition for qualified professionals,” Mabusela said.
Volkswagen SA trials electric ID.4 SUV ahead of 2026 launch
Volvo electric trucks reach 80-million kilometre milestone
Dayun Yuehu S5 launched as SA’s cheapest ‘family’ EV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Prices unveiled for new VW Touareg in SA
Porsche will retain petrol Cayenne alongside EV successor
Chinese brand Jetour confirms September entry into SA
FlexClub introduces pay-as-you-go car rental in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.