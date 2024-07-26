Prices unveiled for new VW Touareg in SA

The new Touareg features a revised and more aggressive front end. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Volkswagen has confirmed that its updated Touareg will go on sale in SA from August 1.
The revamped SUV made its international debut in 202. It distinguishes itself through a modified exterior, home to a more assertive front end where a wider, new-look radiator grille is flanked by new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights incorporating three LED modules and three L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Another new addition is an illuminated centre horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo.
Updated alloy wheel designs add to the visual drama. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The rear end has also been spruced up with a slim LED light strip linking the tail lamp clusters and a new Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated in red. Other key upgrades include revised front/rear bumpers as well as updated alloy wheels with a specific design.
Cabin enhancements are numerous and include an upgraded voice control system, USB-C ports with a higher charging capacity (45W up from 15W), softer centre console trims, adjustable 30-colour ambient lighting and electronically adjustable leather seats. Also present is Volkswagen’s latest Innovision Cockpit which consists of a 12-inch Digital Cockpit and 15-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment system. Functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and HD map data, have been further optimised.
Tail lamp clusters are linked by a slim LED light strip. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. Some of these include travel assist, an area view camera and night vision for safer driving after dark.
Volkswagen said the new Touareg was available in Elegance and R-Line specifications. Both models are powered by a potent 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine making 190kW and 600Nm of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Updated interior is heavily digitised. Picture: SUPPLIED.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Prices unveiled for new VW Touareg in SA
The revamped SUV has a modified exterior and cabin upgrades
Volkswagen has confirmed that its updated Touareg will go on sale in SA from August 1.
The revamped SUV made its international debut in 202. It distinguishes itself through a modified exterior, home to a more assertive front end where a wider, new-look radiator grille is flanked by new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights incorporating three LED modules and three L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Another new addition is an illuminated centre horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo.
The rear end has also been spruced up with a slim LED light strip linking the tail lamp clusters and a new Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated in red. Other key upgrades include revised front/rear bumpers as well as updated alloy wheels with a specific design.
Cabin enhancements are numerous and include an upgraded voice control system, USB-C ports with a higher charging capacity (45W up from 15W), softer centre console trims, adjustable 30-colour ambient lighting and electronically adjustable leather seats. Also present is Volkswagen’s latest Innovision Cockpit which consists of a 12-inch Digital Cockpit and 15-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment system. Functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and HD map data, have been further optimised.
The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. Some of these include travel assist, an area view camera and night vision for safer driving after dark.
Volkswagen said the new Touareg was available in Elegance and R-Line specifications. Both models are powered by a potent 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine making 190kW and 600Nm of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing:
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI Elegance: R1,457,900
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI R-Line: R1,763,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a three-year/120,000km warranty.
REVIEW: High price a sticking point in two-wheel drive Honda CR-V
Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m
REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries too hard with hi-tech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Isuzu reveals limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab
Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power
Stellantis may ditch unprofitable Maserati
JAC unveils budget-friendly X200 bakkie in SA
Porsche will retain petrol Cayenne alongside EV successor
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.