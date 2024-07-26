Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Prices unveiled for new VW Touareg in SA

The revamped SUV has a modified exterior and cabin upgrades

26 July 2024 - 15:38
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The new Touareg features a revised and more aggressive front end. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The new Touareg features a revised and more aggressive front end. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Volkswagen has confirmed that its updated Touareg will go on sale in SA from August 1.

The revamped SUV made its international debut in 202. It distinguishes itself through a modified exterior, home to a more assertive front end where a wider, new-look radiator grille is flanked by new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights incorporating three LED modules and three L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Another new addition is an illuminated centre horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo. 

Updated alloy wheel designs add to the visual drama. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Updated alloy wheel designs add to the visual drama. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The rear end has also been spruced up with a slim LED light strip linking the tail lamp clusters and a new Volkswagen logo, which is illuminated in red. Other key upgrades include revised front/rear bumpers as well as updated alloy wheels with a specific design. 

Cabin enhancements are numerous and include an upgraded voice control system, USB-C ports with a higher charging capacity (45W up from 15W), softer centre console trims, adjustable 30-colour ambient lighting and electronically adjustable leather seats. Also present is Volkswagen’s latest Innovision Cockpit which consists of a 12-inch Digital Cockpit and 15-inch Discover Pro Max infotainment system. Functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and HD map data, have been further optimised. 

Tail lamp clusters are linked by a slim LED light strip. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Tail lamp clusters are linked by a slim LED light strip. Picture: SUPPLIED.

The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. Some of these include travel assist, an area view camera and night vision for safer driving after dark. 

Volkswagen said the new Touareg was available in Elegance and R-Line specifications. Both models are powered by a potent 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine making 190kW and 600Nm of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Updated interior is heavily digitised. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Updated interior is heavily digitised. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Pricing:

Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI Elegance: R1,457,900

Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI R-Line: R1,763,900

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a three-year/120,000km warranty.

REVIEW: High price a sticking point in two-wheel drive Honda CR-V

Honda’s once-popular SUV is outgunned in value for money by all-wheel drive rivals
Life
2 months ago

Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m

Looking to tackle Sani Pass or other adventure travels? Check out these family-friendly 4x4s
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is classy but tries too hard with hi-tech

The appeal of the Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s hi-tech interior lies in its look and feel
Life
8 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How ‘Veep’ made up the truth of US politics
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
How smartphones rewire children’s brains
Life / Books
3.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Starlet Cross makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
4.
FlexClub introduces pay-as-you-go car rental in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Five things to watch this week
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Isuzu reveals limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab

Life / Motoring

Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power

Life / Motoring

Stellantis may ditch unprofitable Maserati

Life / Motoring

JAC unveils budget-friendly X200 bakkie in SA

Life / Motoring

Porsche will retain petrol Cayenne alongside EV successor

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.