Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

Isuzu reveals limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab

The exclusive model is equipped with an array of special features

26 July 2024 - 12:25
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The D-Max 45 rolls on 18" gloss black alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
The D-Max 45 rolls on 18" gloss black alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED

Isuzu has unveiled its new limited-edition D-Max 45. Built to celebrate 45 years of Isuzu bakkie production in SA, this exclusive model is based on the D-Max 3.0 Ddi Double Cab LSE 4x4 Automatic and comes equipped with an array of special features.

On the exterior these include a gloss black front grille with a contrasting lower fog lamp fascia accent garnish; a set of 18" gloss black alloy wheels with silver ring centre caps and a black Rhinoman X-pedition canopy. The tailgate continues the theme with a black Isuzu decal and unique 45-year commemorative badge.

Easy access to the load box is facilitated by the inclusion of a tailgate assist feature, while the inclusion of a spray-on bedliner ensures a variety of goods can safely be carried without incurring scratches.

Customers can choose to finish their D-Max 45 with one of five bold exterior paint colours: Desert Orange, Splash White, Mercury Silver, Biarritz Blue or Islay Grey.

The stylish interior, which includes the LSE’s partial leather seat trim, benefits from the addition of durable Bundu Basher rubber floor mats. Other standard fare include wireless charging and a 9" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Numerous active safety features are fitted as standard, including ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill descent control and trailer sway control. Driver and passenger front airbags are included, as are side airbags, curtain airbags, a driver’s knee airbag and an airbag between the front seats.

Powering the limited-edition double cab is Isuzu’s proven 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system with a standard differential lock. 

The D-Max 45 3.0 Ddi Double Cab LSE 4x4 Automatic is priced at R906,100 and comes with a five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

Isuzu D-Max tackles Sani Pass

After serving as a city slicker for the last few weeks, the double cab goes on an adventure
Life
1 year ago

Seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m

Looking to tackle Sani Pass or other adventure travels? Check out these family-friendly 4x4s
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese bakkie

Keenly priced double cab has good refinement and winning fuel economy
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
How smartphones rewire children’s brains
Life / Books
2.
How ‘Veep’ made up the truth of US politics
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
FIRST DRIVE: Toyota Starlet Cross makes SA debut
Life / Motoring
4.
Chinese brand Jetour confirms September entry ...
Life / Motoring
5.
FlexClub introduces pay-as-you-go car rental in SA
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power

Life / Motoring

Stellantis may ditch unprofitable Maserati

Life / Motoring

JAC unveils budget-friendly X200 bakkie in SA

Life / Motoring

Porsche will retain petrol Cayenne alongside EV successor

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.