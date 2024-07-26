Isuzu reveals limited-edition D-Max 45 double cab

The D-Max 45 rolls on 18" gloss black alloy wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu has unveiled its new limited-edition D-Max 45. Built to celebrate 45 years of Isuzu bakkie production in SA, this exclusive model is based on the D-Max 3.0 Ddi Double Cab LSE 4x4 Automatic and comes equipped with an array of special features.
On the exterior these include a gloss black front grille with a contrasting lower fog lamp fascia accent garnish; a set of 18" gloss black alloy wheels with silver ring centre caps and a black Rhinoman X-pedition canopy. The tailgate continues the theme with a black Isuzu decal and unique 45-year commemorative badge.
Easy access to the load box is facilitated by the inclusion of a tailgate assist feature, while the inclusion of a spray-on bedliner ensures a variety of goods can safely be carried without incurring scratches.
Customers can choose to finish their D-Max 45 with one of five bold exterior paint colours: Desert Orange, Splash White, Mercury Silver, Biarritz Blue or Islay Grey.
The stylish interior, which includes the LSE’s partial leather seat trim, benefits from the addition of durable Bundu Basher rubber floor mats. Other standard fare include wireless charging and a 9" touchscreen infotainment system compatible with (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Numerous active safety features are fitted as standard, including ABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill descent control and trailer sway control. Driver and passenger front airbags are included, as are side airbags, curtain airbags, a driver’s knee airbag and an airbag between the front seats.
Powering the limited-edition double cab is Isuzu’s proven 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine producing 140kW and 450Nm of torque. It’s paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system with a standard differential lock.
The D-Max 45 3.0 Ddi Double Cab LSE 4x4 Automatic is priced at R906,100 and comes with a five-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.
