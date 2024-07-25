JAC unveils budget-friendly X200 bakkie in SA

More affordable JAC X200 features a detuned version of the firm's 2.8l turbodiesel engine. Picture: SUPPLIED
JAC Motors has unveiled a more affordable version of its X200 forward cab workhorse in SA.
Aimed at budget conscious business operators, it is fitted with a detuned version of the Chinese firm’s 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Paired with a five-speed manual transmission delivering drive to the rear wheels, this unit produces outputs of 68kW and 210Nm. JAC Motors claims a combined fuel consumption of 8l/100km.
The single cab version offers a generously sized load box (2,785mm x 1,650mm) complete with 355mm dropsides and a maximum permitted payload of 1,500kg. The more people-friendly double cab makes do with a slightly smaller load box (2,215mm x 1,650mm) and a payload of 1,300kg. For easy loading both models have a low deck of 785mm.
The X200 has a heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it robust for many body applications. A double-wishbone independent front suspension allows improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling, regardless of the payload.
The X200’s elevated driving position allows the driver to see and judge traffic better and improves visibility when parking at loading bays. It also holds other advantages such as ease of entrance and exit for drivers and crew in many load stop-and-drop situations.
The single- and double-cab models feature synthetic leather seats and headrests, and have ample stowing space to ensure equipment can be safely packed away.
Safety features include ABS brakes (double cab), side impact bars, height adjustable headlamps and an immobiliser. Remote controlled central locking with motion lock and an engine that cannot start when the clutch is not engaged further boost its safety credentials.
Other standard niceties include a radio/CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, height adjustable steering wheel and electric windows (double cab).
Pricing for the 2024 JAC X200 2.8L TDI forward cab range:
X200 2.8L TDI 68kW 1.5-tonne single cab — R339,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components and a two-year/100,000km warranty covering drivetrain components. 80kW models further benefit from a five-year/100,000km service plan.
X200 2.8L TDI 68kW 1.5-tonne single cab — R339,900
X200 2.8L TDI 68kW 1.3-tonne double cab — R359,900
X200 2.8L TDI 80kW 1.5-tonne single cab — R389,900
X200 2.8L TDI 80kW 1.3-tonne double cab — R409,900
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components and a two-year/100,000km warranty covering drivetrain components. 80kW models further benefit from a five-year/100,000km service plan.
