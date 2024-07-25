Chinese brand Jetour confirms September entry into SA

The new Chinese Jetour brand launches with the Dashing and X90 Plus models. Picture: SUPPLIED
In an online announcement this afternoon, Chinese brand Jetour says it will launch new products in this market in September.
Jetour is sister brand to Chery, Omoda and Jeacoo, the three brands that have taken the SA market by storm in the past three years.
Jetour has five SUV product lines but will launch two models targeting the mid- to high-level consumer looking for comfort, elegance, safety and reliability.
The company says it sold more than 1.8-million units in 60 countries since its establishment in 2018, making it the fastest-selling brand in the Chery family.
For SA, CEO Johny Fang says preparations are under way to launch in this market in September. A total 40 dealerships have been secured, including a parts warehouse in Midrand, Gauteng.
The spacious cabin of the Jetour X90 Plus promises the typical modern Chinese car digital razzle-dazzle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The brand initially launches with the pair of Jetour X70 Plus and the Jetour Dashing models. The former is a 4,749mm long family-type SUV. It can be had in five or seven-seat guise. The X70 plus also features a curved digital infotainment display screen and a 62-inch ultrawide-angle panoramic sunroof.
Fang explains the name “Jetour” is a blend of Jet and Tour and his company’s products are aimed at travelling customers. The 210mm ground clearance agrees with prospects of the X70 Plus hitting the dirt.
The Detour Dashing is a shorter, sportier-looking five-seater. The 4,590mm length makes for generous rear legroom inside a cabin styled with luxury feng shui in mind.
Features to expect include remote control windows, car search, remote start engine and a Rubik’s cube key but the styling is the Dashing’s highlight.
Super slim headlights flush into the bonnet and a large gaping grille with cascading slats give it a baby Lamborghini Urus design.
The snazzy interior of the Jetour Dashing according to the company's global site. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jetour SA doesn’t reveal technical specifications for SA models but expect turbo four cylinder engines in varied states of power, front-wheel drive, as well as manual and automatic transmissions. The company says it is targeting sales of 800 units monthly within the first year of operation.
“We are excited to mirror Jetour’s worldwide success in SA and become the top choice for travel vehicles among local customers,” Fang said.
