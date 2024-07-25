BAIC B40 SUV with eight-speed auto launched in SA

The BAIC B40, which offers outside play ability at affordable prices, is now available in eight-speed automatic transmission. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand BAIC has announced the addition of a new B40 Plus model with a new eight-speed automatic transmission. This extends the range offerings to seven models. The technical update was showcased during a drive through picturesque Gqeberha on varied road surfaces.
The B40 range is available in turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol or diesel guise, with the latter motors developing 110kW and 350Nm and available in six-speed manual only. The petrols are mated exclusively to automatic gearboxes, including the six-speed options alongside the new eight-speed. The petrol motors with the six-speed autos output 160kW and 320Nm and the new 8AT makes a beefier 165kW and 380Nm.
The stylish and butch-looking B40 Plus was launched in this market late in 2021. It is an genuine off-roader that comes standard with a detachable roof, matching the Jeep Wrangler for breezy outdoors fun. Alternatives include the new GWM Tank 300 and Suzuki Jimny five-door.
It can also be had in a variety of vibrant paint choices, and it accommodates four-to-five passengers in a roomy, well-built and well-designed cabin that is protected by thick roll-over hoops.
The SUV can tackle roads and wild terrain with ease thanks to more power and transmission cogs. Picture: SUPPLIED
The car with a largely unchanged recipe was a mixed bag when driving it at launch three years ago. The road driving mannerisms and obstacle-busting prowess is unquestionable. You’d want the diesel for driving economy and off-road sojourns but this combo wasn’t as impressive for this application as you may expect, with the motor feeling under powered and overwhelmed by off-road obstacles. The self-shifting petrol is the more refined motor.
The new drivetrain with extra cogs and 60Nm more torque polishes the driving refinement even further on the roads, and with a realistic expectation of improved fuel consumption, though the opportunity to ascertain this didn’t materialise.
Off-road driving prowess is guaranteed through a 210mm ground clearance, a selectable 4WD system with rear differential lock, 37-degree approach/31 degree departure and 23-degree ramp-over angles across the range.
The new drivetrain ensured the new petrol option did not skip a beat on the two and varied off-road obstacles presented, the first located at BAIC SA’s vehicle assembly facilities and the other a longer, safari style drive in real wilderness. The model’s damping is also comfy on craggy terrain and adds to the B40’s attractions as a lifestyle accessory. The new motor and transmission pairing effortlessly dealt with any challenges thrown at it.
Specification is generous and features include cruise control for petrol models, exclusively, while dual zone auto air conditioner, a reversing camera, Bluetooth, modern multimedia connectivity and a multifunction steering are standard across the range, though the steering wheel in the new range topper is covered in leather and it also comes with electrically operated front seats.
The B40 model comes with a detachable roof for maximising the sensations of driving fun whether in the dunes or mountains. Picture: SUPPLIED
Safety is looked after by ABS with EBD, airbags and a tyre pressure monitor while electronic stability programme, emergency brake assist, traction control and hill ascent and descent control are available higher up the range. The new 8AT benefits from all the features.
The new B40 Plus Champion 8AT is on sale with a five-year/120,000km warranty. A four-year/60,000km service plan is optional and service intervals are set at 15,000km.
Pricing:
B40 Plus Diesel 6MT — R574,500
B40 Plus Petrol 6AT — R609,500
B40 Plus City Hunter Diesel 6MT — R604,500
B40 Plus City Hunter Petrol 6AT — R639,500
B40 Plus City Hunter P-8AT — R674,500
B40 Plus Champion 6AT — R659,500
B40 Plus Champion 8AT — R699,500
