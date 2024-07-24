Data intel can give transport operators a winning edge

By tracking factors such as vehicle idling, route planning and driving styles, fuel saving improvements can be made.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The transport industry is on the brink of a significant transformation driven by technology, sustainability measures and evolving consumer demands.
The operators who lead this shift will gain a competitive advantage that slow adopters will find difficult to match, says Scania Southern Africa MD Erik Bergvall.
“The factors that will determine the leading transport operators in the near future are very different to those that have traditionally been accepted as benchmarks for success. Historically, transport businesses have been considered easy to replicate. Transport operators had access to the same trucks, trailers and routes,” he says.
But simply adding more trucks to a fleet is no longer enough, and transport operators need to increase efficiencies too, Bergvall believes.
“The adoption of innovative capabilities is allowing progressive operators to move faster than competitors, introduce differentiated services and adopt new systems. The ability to collect, understand and apply data intelligence from vehicles and other assets will mean the difference between operations as usual and operational transformation.”
He adds that an increased demand for road transport, largely driven by SA’s rail service challenges, has left many local supply chains heavily reliant on road fleet operators and the increased demand has led to growing pains as the industry adjusts.
Real-time tracking, data analytics and predictive modeling are enabling transport operators to respond efficiently to disruptions, while staying ahead of the curve, says Bergvall.
“Data sourced from sensors and cameras is enabling significant cost efficiencies. By tracking factors such as vehicle idling, route planning and driving styles, fuel saving improvements can be made. Data-led predictive maintenance supports cost savings by identifying issues before they cause downtime.”
Data is also playing a significant role in helping transport operators to reach their sustainability goals, which is no longer a fringe concern but a driving force, says the Scania MD
“To reduce the environmental impacts of transport operations, real-time data insights are key. Data can support operators to decide how and where to start their transition to sustainable vehicle solutions. Metrics include lifetime usage and average daily utilisation rates.
“Sustainable vehicles are designed to maximise fuel economy and total cost of ownership, while reducing harmful emissions. They have a significant role to play in assisting transport companies to optimise efficiencies that will deliver a competitive advantage.”
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
Data intel can give transport operators a winning edge
Data sourced from sensors and cameras enables cost efficiencies, says Scania’s Erik Bergvall
The transport industry is on the brink of a significant transformation driven by technology, sustainability measures and evolving consumer demands.
The operators who lead this shift will gain a competitive advantage that slow adopters will find difficult to match, says Scania Southern Africa MD Erik Bergvall.
“The factors that will determine the leading transport operators in the near future are very different to those that have traditionally been accepted as benchmarks for success. Historically, transport businesses have been considered easy to replicate. Transport operators had access to the same trucks, trailers and routes,” he says.
But simply adding more trucks to a fleet is no longer enough, and transport operators need to increase efficiencies too, Bergvall believes.
“The adoption of innovative capabilities is allowing progressive operators to move faster than competitors, introduce differentiated services and adopt new systems. The ability to collect, understand and apply data intelligence from vehicles and other assets will mean the difference between operations as usual and operational transformation.”
He adds that an increased demand for road transport, largely driven by SA’s rail service challenges, has left many local supply chains heavily reliant on road fleet operators and the increased demand has led to growing pains as the industry adjusts.
Real-time tracking, data analytics and predictive modeling are enabling transport operators to respond efficiently to disruptions, while staying ahead of the curve, says Bergvall.
“Data sourced from sensors and cameras is enabling significant cost efficiencies. By tracking factors such as vehicle idling, route planning and driving styles, fuel saving improvements can be made. Data-led predictive maintenance supports cost savings by identifying issues before they cause downtime.”
Data is also playing a significant role in helping transport operators to reach their sustainability goals, which is no longer a fringe concern but a driving force, says the Scania MD
“To reduce the environmental impacts of transport operations, real-time data insights are key. Data can support operators to decide how and where to start their transition to sustainable vehicle solutions. Metrics include lifetime usage and average daily utilisation rates.
“Sustainable vehicles are designed to maximise fuel economy and total cost of ownership, while reducing harmful emissions. They have a significant role to play in assisting transport companies to optimise efficiencies that will deliver a competitive advantage.”
Electric Mercedes trucks debut, but high price and a legal snag awaits takers
Isuzu introduces gas-power conversion for trucks in SA
Hino announces first black-owned dealership
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Volvo electric trucks reach 80-million kilometre milestone
Naamsa sees positive outlook for truck sales after slump
GM kills autonomous car without steering wheel
Porsche says EV transition will take longer than expected
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.