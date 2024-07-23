REVIEW | Faster and lighter BMW R 1300 GS remains an all-purpose champion

The R 1300 GS continues the all-purpose adventure bike tradition in a more powerful and high tech bike. Picture: SUPPLIED
When it comes to biking pedigrees there is little to touch the boxer-engined BMW GS. The dual-purpose bike with the unmistakable horizontally mounted cylinder heads poking out from the sides has been around since 1980 when the R80 G/S pioneered the adventure-bike genre, and has become one of the world’s best-selling motorcycles.
It has evolved with more power and technical prowess over the years. In September, on the 100th anniversary of BMW motorcycles, the GS underwent a major evolution with a weight drop and major restyle, and an increase in power with the boxer engine upsizing from 1,254cc to 1,300cc.
The R 1300 GS was launched in SA earlier this year at a starting price of R355,410 and my first ride on the new machine was in Mpumalanga’s biking haven last week. On tar and dirt roads winding through the hills of Sabie, Graskop and White River, the big BMW proved its prowess as an all-purpose machine that competently handles rough and smooth.
It’s a bike that excels as a tourer, with a comfortable ride, well padded seat and (optional) electronically adjustable screen that help minimise fatigue when spending long hours in the saddle.
Many of the area’s roads are in good shape, but some are potholed and scarred, and on the latter the GS absorbed bumps with impressive poise. The new Evo Telelever front suspension and revised Evo Paralever rear suspension provides improved steering precision and ride stability. An optional new electronic dynamic suspension adjustment (DSA) controls the front and rear damping and spring stiffness depending on the selected riding mode and riding conditions.
The GS has always had a cornering ability that belies its size, and the 12kg weight loss and shortened wheelbase, plus a longer swingarm for more stability, has further improved the newcomer’s handling. Agility is the last word that comes to mind when pushing the hulk out of a parking spot, but the bike lightens up when riding. It cut and thrust through tight, twisting roads like Long Tom Pass with a quick-turning sure-footedness of a lighter bike and absorbed mid-corner bumps without getting unsettled.
For its size the R 1300 GS is a competent off-road machine.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The GS feels relaxed and composed no matter what the road throws up, and the Telelever suspension prevents the bike diving under braking.
Power in the enlarged engine has been raised from 100kW and 143Nm to 107kW and 149Nm, resulting in an improved surge of grunt, especially in the midrange. A strong wave of torque provides punchy acceleration without having to shift down frequently, though gearchanges in the six-speed, shaft-driven bike are satisfyingly slick. The clunky shifts of earlier GS models are a distant memory.
With its distinctive x-shaped matrix LED headlamp and no rear trellis frame (it has been replaced with a die-cast aluminium construction), the new R1300 GS looks cleaner and slicker than its predecessor, but retains a macho appearance.
The bright 6.5” TFT display is visible in harsh sunlight. A smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and a 12V on-board power socket are standard, as are keyless ride and heated grips.
A new steel mainframe is stiffer than its predecessor’s and the new bike is more compact thanks to a gearbox located under the engine instead of behind it. Off road, the big BMW tackled bumpy trails and slippery turf with confidence, thanks to a low centre of gravity, good ergonomics, and spoked 19” front wheel and 17” rear wheel.
The optional Enduro Pro riding mode allows you to minimise the traction control and enable power slides through corners, a thing I felt confident doing thanks to the bike’s good balance. Enduro Pro mode also disables the ABS assistance at the rear wheel so you can lock it up for best braking on gravel.
Like its forebears the big machine is too heavy to feel comfortable on soft sand — at 237kg it really won’t be fun to pick up if you drop it — but overall it’s a less cumbersome off roader than you’d imagine for such a heffalump.
The bike I rode was fitted with optional new adaptive height control, which drops the suspension by 30mm when at standstill to make it easier to get on and off, and to straddle.
I found the hill start assist tricky to use and disabled the function after stalling the bike a number of times. It is a standard electronic assistance system in the new R1300 GS along with engine drag torque control, dynamic cruise control, dynamic brake assist and dynamic traction control. There are Road, Rain, Eco, Dynamic and Enduro riding modes as standard, with optional Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Enduro Pro modes available.
For added safety, a new Riding Assistant option bundles active cruise control with front collision warning and lane change warning.
The new BMW R 1300 GS may not necessarily be the fastest or most off-road capable bike in a segment that includes the Honda Transalp, KTM 1290 and Triumph Tiger 1200, but it continues to be a winning all-rounder and there’s a reason why the roads are filled with them.
At the launch I also rode the smaller GS models BMW Motorrad recently introduced in SA: the midsized F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure, and entry-level F 800 GS.
The middleweight F 900 GS is available in this striking São Paulo yellow livery.
Picture: SUPPLIED
F 900 GS and 900 GS Adventure
The F 900 GS has shed 14kg compared to the predecessor model, thanks partly to a new lightweight plastic fuel tank, to enhance its agility. The midsized adventure bike was a delight to ride especially off-road, displaying better fleet-footedness in the really rough stuff than the larger R 1300 GS. It has ergonomics optimised for off-road use and enduro footrests.
On the road it didn’t feel as plush as its bigger stablemate but still rode with good comfort and delivered nimble cornering with the front wheel guided by upside-down Showa forks. The in-line twin-cylinder 895cc engine feels eager enough and has 77kW and 93Nm of easy-cruising pace.
The F 900s have Rain and Road modes as standard, and optionally Riding Modes Pro with additional riding modes and engine drag torque control as well as dynamic brake control. Also optional is dynamic electronic suspension adjustment.
Both models ride on spoked wheels sized 21” in front wheel and 17” rear. The F900 GS has a 14.5l fuel tank and the Adventure model a 23l tank.
The entry-level F 800 GS model feels light and forgiving.
Picture: SUPPLIED
F 800 GS
The BMW F 800 GS is aimed at entry-level riders. It is smaller and lighter than its stablemates, with less of an off-road focus by replacing spoked wheels with alloy versions (19” front and 17” rear).
It has a detuned 895cc engine with outputs of 64kW and 91Nm which is good enough for a 190km/h top speed.
The F 800 GS features standard equipment including LED headlight, 6.5” TFT display, and two riding modes: Rain and Road. Like all BMW GS models, it has dynamic traction control, and ABS Pro which enables ABS-assisted braking when leaning into corners.
As the lightest of the GS models it is a forgiving and agile machine with usable power, and was a treat to ride on the tight, twisty pass between Graskop and Pilgrim's Rest.
PRICES from:
BMW F 800 GS: R225,100
BMW F 900 GS: R242,900
BMW F 900 GS Adventure: R294,150
BMW R 1300 GS: R355,410
Prices include a five-year/unlimited distance warranty. BMW Motorrad offers flexible finance packages including leases with guaranteed future value.
The new BMW R1300 GS Adventure is headed for SA
BMW sells more motorcycles than ever before in 2023
REVIEW: Honda CB 500X offers all-terrain biking at a keen price
