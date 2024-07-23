Luxury carmaker Porsche expects the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) to take longer than it expected, it said on Monday, having previously said its aim was for 80% of sales to be all-electric by 2030.
It has watered down the goal by tying it explicitly to customer demand and developments in the electromobility sector, saying only that it could deliver on the 80% target if those factors warrant it.
“The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago,” Porsche said.
“Our product strategy is set up such that we could deliver more than 80% of our vehicles as all electric in 2030, dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility.”
Executives at carmakers from Mercedes-Benz to Renault have warned in recent months that the goals they set in recent years for fully electric sales in the next decade were too ambitious as customers remained reluctant to make the switch away from petrol-powered cars.
Porsche, struggling with low EV sales so far in 2024, highlighted the disparity in its three key markets in EV uptake, with demand far ahead in China, slower in Europe and spotty in the US.
“Our double strategy is more important than ever,” Porsche said, referring to its continued development of combustion-engine and electrified cars.
NEWS
Porsche says EV transition will take longer than expected
The German carmaker previously aimed for 80% of its sales to be all electric by 2030
Luxury carmaker Porsche expects the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) to take longer than it expected, it said on Monday, having previously said its aim was for 80% of sales to be all-electric by 2030.
It has watered down the goal by tying it explicitly to customer demand and developments in the electromobility sector, saying only that it could deliver on the 80% target if those factors warrant it.
“The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago,” Porsche said.
“Our product strategy is set up such that we could deliver more than 80% of our vehicles as all electric in 2030, dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility.”
Executives at carmakers from Mercedes-Benz to Renault have warned in recent months that the goals they set in recent years for fully electric sales in the next decade were too ambitious as customers remained reluctant to make the switch away from petrol-powered cars.
Porsche, struggling with low EV sales so far in 2024, highlighted the disparity in its three key markets in EV uptake, with demand far ahead in China, slower in Europe and spotty in the US.
“Our double strategy is more important than ever,” Porsche said, referring to its continued development of combustion-engine and electrified cars.
Reuters
Porsche Panamera nails Nürburgring lap record
Snails and big tails: 50 years of the Porsche Turbo
Taycan Turbo GT launched as the most powerful Porsche yet
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.