LOCAL LAUNCH
FIRST DRIVE: Ineos Quartermaster is a hardy tank
New Grenadier double cab is a pedigreed warrior built to crush all manner of terrains
23 July 2024 - 09:49
The word “epic” is probably used more liberally than it should be in our world of hashtagged superlatives. But in the story of the Ineos Grenadier, it fits brilliantly.
How else would you describe a tale involving a billionaire entrepreneur who, after deciding the reborn Land Rover Defender was too “namby-pamby”, decides to go and build his own do-it-all off-roader?..
