Life / Motoring

NEWS

BMW M Fest returns to Kyalami in October

The event will feature the latest BMW M models, live entertainment and various food and drink options

23 July 2024 - 09:51
by Motoring Staff
The new BMW M5 with 535kW of power will make its first local appearance. Picture: SUPPLIED
The BMW M Fest, last held in 2022, will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from October 25-27.

The event will feature the latest BMW M models, live entertainment and various food and drink options.

For the first time, BMW SA will introduce a special Friday preview programme, allowing fans an exclusive first look at the new BMW M models before the main event begins.

Highlights of the weekend include BMW and BMW Motorrad showrooms for immediate car and motorcycle purchases, M-Hot laps, M-Drift rides, test drive experiences and the latest round of the BMW Car Club racing series.

Attendees can also visit the BMW and BMW Motorrad lifestyle boutique, a children’s play area, e-gaming centre and beer garden.

This year, BMW SA will launch new models from the BMW M line-up, including the M5, M4 CS, M3 Touring and M2.

Tickets are available on Howler, starting at R350. Follow BMW SA and BMW Motorrad SA on social media for the latest updates on M Fest.

