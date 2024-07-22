Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Pascal Wehrlein clinches Formula E title for Porsche

The German won the championship in the final round held in London

22 July 2024 - 09:38
by Alan Baldwin
Former F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein won the championship for electric-powered racing cars on Sunday. Picture: LYDIA ELY - USA TODAY SPORTS
Former F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein won the championship for electric-powered racing cars on Sunday. Picture: LYDIA ELY - USA TODAY SPORTS

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein clinched the electric Formula E championship at the final round of the season in London on Sunday as the hopes of Jaguar duo Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy were dashed.

The German former Formula One driver had started the day three points clear of Evans and seven ahead of Cassidy but the New Zealanders failed to make up the ground in the season 10 finale.

Wehrlein finished second to Nissan’s race winner Oliver Rowland at London's ExCel with Evans taking third and Cassidy retiring with a puncture.

Jaguar won the teams’ title, their first, while Porsche took the inaugural manufacturers' championship.

Reuters

