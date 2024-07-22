NEW MODELS
Dayun Yuehu S5 launched as SA’s cheapest ‘family’ EV
The four-seater city car has a range of 330km and a top speed of 100km/h
22 July 2024 - 15:22
Enviro Automotive has launched SA’s cheapest sensibly sized electric car, the Dayun Yuehu S5, with a starting price of just under R400,000.
The Pretoria-based importer is offering two versions of the four-seater Yuehu S5: the standard model for R399,900 and the VIP variant for R449,900. Both are sold with a three-year/60,000 km warranty and service plan, which also includes roadside assistance, plus a five-year/120,000 km battery warranty...
