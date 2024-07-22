Armoured car specialist SVI offers new kits for Ford Everest

SVI Engineering’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status means the factory warranty remains intact. Picture: SUPPLIED
Armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is offering Ford-approved B4 and B6 discreet armouring packages for the latest-generation Everest.
Thanks to SVI’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status with Ford, the packages can be ordered directly from any Ford dealership in SA, with the SUV’s standard manufacturer warranty and any selected service or maintenance plan remaining intact. The package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle, can be financed via Ford Credit.
Capable of stopping handguns up to a .44 Magnum, the entry-level B4 armouring package provides comprehensive 360º protection for the passenger cell — all the way to and including the tailgate — and combines 21mm armoured glass (curved to original-equipment specification) with cut and bonded Kevlar sheets and armoured steel plates.
According to SVI, this lightweight solution has a negligible affect on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance. It also requires zero suspension upgrades.
To save on cost and overall mass, the flagship B6 armouring package for the Everest incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
The beefier B6 armouring package offers protection against common assault rifles, including AK-47, R1 and R5, making it ideal for high-profile individuals who require the highest level of civilian protection available in SA without a special permit.
This tried and tested package makes extensive use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, various composite materials and high grade 38mm ballistic glass. To save on cost and overall mass, the flagship B6 armouring package for the Everest incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. A suspension upgrade is also included as standard, helping the SUV manage the additional mass. SVI has also fitted a full set of upgraded door hinges.
SVI says the B4 armouring package is priced at R725,684 (excluding VAT), with the B6 package coming in at R928,534 (ex VAT). Customers can tick the box on an array of cost options including roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and run-flat rings for the tyres.
