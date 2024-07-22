Life / Motoring

VEHICLE PROTECTION

Armoured car specialist SVI offers new kits for Ford Everest

22 July 2024 - 19:39
by Motoring Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
SVI Engineering’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status means the factory warranty remains intact. Picture: SUPPLIED
SVI Engineering’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status means the factory warranty remains intact. Picture: SUPPLIED

Armoured car specialist SVI Engineering is offering Ford-approved B4 and B6 discreet armouring packages for the latest-generation Everest.

Thanks to SVI’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier status with Ford, the packages can be ordered directly from any Ford dealership in SA, with the SUV’s standard manufacturer warranty and any selected service or maintenance plan remaining intact. The package, including the purchase price of the base vehicle, can be financed via Ford Credit.

Capable of stopping handguns up to a .44 Magnum, the entry-level B4 armouring package provides comprehensive 360º protection for the passenger cell — all the way to and including the tailgate — and combines 21mm armoured glass (curved to original-equipment specification) with cut and bonded Kevlar sheets and armoured steel plates. 

According to SVI, this lightweight solution has a negligible affect on vehicle acceleration, fuel consumption and dynamic performance. It also requires zero suspension upgrades. 

To save on cost and overall mass, the flagship B6 armouring package for the Everest incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
To save on cost and overall mass, the flagship B6 armouring package for the Everest incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. Picture: SUPPLIED

The beefier B6 armouring package offers protection against common assault rifles, including AK-47, R1 and R5, making it ideal for high-profile individuals who require the highest level of civilian protection available in SA without a special permit.

This tried and tested package makes extensive use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, various composite materials and high grade 38mm ballistic glass. To save on cost and overall mass, the flagship B6 armouring package for the Everest incorporates an armoured rear bulkhead (complete with an escape hatch) neatly integrated behind the second row of seats. A suspension upgrade is also included as standard, helping the SUV manage the additional mass. SVI has also fitted a full set of upgraded door hinges.

SVI says the B4 armouring package is priced at R725,684 (excluding VAT), with the B6 package coming in at R928,534 (ex VAT). Customers can tick the box on an array of cost options including roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and run-flat rings for the tyres.

WATCH: Tesla attacks its ‘unbreakable’ Cybertruck again

Elon Musk’s bakkie is able to withstand abuse from bricks, power tools and more
Life
3 weeks ago

Armoured cars go on show at Securex 2024

The security expo brings suppliers of protective, fire and alarm systems under one roof
Life
1 month ago

Hilux single cab armouring available at Toyota dealers

The B6-level protection from SVI retains the warranty and service plan and can be financed by the carmaker
Life
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
How the Boer War is taught in schools today
Life
2.
Cocooning: Baby it’s cold and dark and scary ...
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: For a healthier ...
Life
4.
REVIEW: JAC T9 may make you consider a Chinese ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Ferrari 410 Sport rarity could fetch up to R275m ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.