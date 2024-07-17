Local News
Volkswagen SA trials electric ID.4 SUV ahead of 2026 launch
Selected customers will dip in a toe and report back on findings before the car goes to market
17 July 2024 - 13:32
Volkswagen SA has announced a new test fleet programme of the electric ID.4 Pro Performance SUV. In essence, the company has brought out units with the aim of giving drive experiences to selected clients and media to get feedback ahead of the car’s proposed market introduction in 2026.
Though the company has yet to launch emissions-free models in this market, the intention has been simmering since 2021 when it brought out the electric ID.3 hatchback for similar analysis. VWSA confirms the initial programme has been dropped in favour of the new campaign as more SA customers clamour for SUV-type vehicles...
