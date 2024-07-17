Life / Motoring

International News

Mercs star in R261m Bonhams auction at Goodwood

A pair of vintage Mercedes-Benz models fetched more than £1m each

17 July 2024 - 20:15
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seated Sports Tourer was the most expensive sold at the Bonhams auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
A 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seated Sports Tourer was the most expensive sold at the Bonhams auction. Picture: SUPPLIED 

International auction house Bonhams has announced a total of £11,035,691 (R261.2m) generated from a recent auction held at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the highest total for a UK sale so far in 2024.

The honours for the top lot in the UK this year also went to the 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seated Sports Tourer from the Tom Scott Collection.

The S-Type, the definitive supercar of its day that is powered by a supercharged 6.8l straight-six engine achieved more than the estimate £2,871,000 (R67.9m.) 

Other highlight sales include:

• 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé sold for £1,135,000 (R26.8m)

• 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster £1,045,400 (R24.7m)

• 1932 Alfa Romeo 2300 Spider Corto £608,600 (R14.4m)

• 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren ‘Crown Edition’ Coupé. 

• 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante Convertible — £448,500 (R10.6m)

• 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Coupé — £408,250 (R9.6m)

The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé sold for more than £1m at the Goodwood festival. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé sold for more than £1m at the Goodwood festival. Picture: SUPPLIED

“Today’s sale was a pleasure to take and the most successful in the UK so far this year. For the star of the sale, the S-Type, it resulted in Bonhams fielding seven telephone bidders from the US, Continental Europe and the home market, as well as three collectors in the room. The car now heads overseas and will sit in one of the world’s greatest collections,” said James Knight, Bonhams Cars auctioneer.

Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative Rides auction

These include vintage Cadillac, Chrysler and Karmann Ghia models
Life
1 week ago

Caterham Seven with RAF helicopter parts to be auctioned

The car is built using parts from a retired military Puma HC2 helicopter
Life
1 week ago

The top five sellers from the Louis Coetzer barn-find auction

The collection of old cars found in the Eastern Cape attracted international bidders
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
How the Boer War is taught in schools today
Life
2.
Audi A5 breaks cover with new design and engine ...
Life / Motoring
3.
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The fauna, flora and ancient stories of the ...
Life
5.
When whisky stopped a war for a day
Life

Related Articles

Mika Häkkinen’s 2013 McLaren P1 prototype is on auction

Life / Motoring

Smashed Wolf of Wall Street Countach auctioned

Life / Motoring

Vintage scrap-metal Ferrari sells for R35m

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.