Mercs star in R261m Bonhams auction at Goodwood

A 1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seated Sports Tourer was the most expensive sold at the Bonhams auction. Picture: SUPPLIED
International auction house Bonhams has announced a total of £11,035,691 (R261.2m) generated from a recent auction held at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the highest total for a UK sale so far in 2024.
The honours for the top lot in the UK this year also went to the1928 Mercedes-Benz 36/220 S-Type Four-Seated Sports Tourerfrom the Tom Scott Collection.
The S-Type, the definitive supercar of its day that is powered by a supercharged 6.8l straight-six engine achieved more than the estimate £2,871,000 (R67.9m.)
Other highlight sales include:
• 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé sold for £1,135,000 (R26.8m)
• 1969 Aston Martin DB6 Volante Convertible — £448,500 (R10.6m)
• 2020 Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Coupé — £408,250 (R9.6m)
The 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupé sold for more than £1m at the Goodwood festival. Picture: SUPPLIED
“Today’s sale was a pleasure to take and the most successful in the UK so far this year. For the star of the sale, the S-Type, it resulted in Bonhams fielding seven telephone bidders from the US, Continental Europe and the home market, as well as three collectors in the room. The car now heads overseas and will sit in one of the world’s greatest collections,” said James Knight, Bonhams Cars auctioneer.
