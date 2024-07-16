Audi A5 breaks cover with new design and engine tech

The S5 sedan has sleek, coupé-inspired styling.
Audi on Tuesday unveiled its new A5 line-up. A replacement for the A4 range, the new A5 will be available as a sedan and estate (Avant) and will be powered by an internal combustion engine.
This is in keeping with the carmaker’s new naming structure in which electric vehicles get even numbers and their fuel-burning siblings odd ones.
While A5 models of old took the shape of sporty coupés and swish convertibles, the new one looks more like an evolved A4 that has popped a few angry pills. Highlights include a more steeply curved bonnet and a wider, flatter singleframe radiator grille with a three-dimensional honeycomb structure. The latter is flanked by a set of narrow headlamps endowed with a unique 3D design and digital daytime running lights with LED technology.
Other cool details are blistered front/rear wheel arches (a subtle nod to the manufacturer’s Audi Ur-Quattro), flush-fitting door handles and a sculpted rear end that is home to second-generation digital OLED lights linked by a three-dimensionally offset light strip. Base models are equipped with a dark diffuser and rectangular exhaust tips while the flagship S5 variants broadcast their intent with a set of double exhaust tailpipes.
Look past the A5 sedan’s sleek, coupé-inspired glasshouse and you’ll notice it benefits from a shallow rear window leading to a short tailgate with a striking spoiler lip. Opening up as a single unit, Audi says this feature greatly improves access to the vehicle’s luggage compartment. Those seeking extra practicality can opt for the more capacious Avant.
Inside, the new A5 series borrows cabin cues from the marque’s electric Q6 e-tron. Most obvious is the “Digital Stage” infotainment system, which incorporates an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.5-inch MMI touchscreen into a single curved panel set atop the dashboard. This is complemented by a standard configurable head-up display and an optional 10.9-inch MMI front passenger display for streaming content on longer journeys.
The new A5 is available with two 2l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines. There’s an entry-level variant sending 110kW to the front wheels via a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a slightly more piquant version of the same unit delivering 150kW to all four.
Those seeking extra pulling power can opt for the 2l four-cylinder turbodiesel making 150kW and 400Nm of torque. Available with front-wheel drive or (optional) Quattro, this model further benefits from Audi’s latest 48V mild hybrid technology. Here a powertrain generator can add up to 18kW of electric power to the output of the combustion engine and at the same time feed energy back into the battery under deceleration at up to 25kW. Audi says this system allows electric manoeuvring and parking to a limited extent.
The S5 gets a turbocharged 3l V6 petrol engine delivering 270kW to all four paws via a revised S-tronic dual-clutch transmission. 48V mild hybridisation is standard, as is a quattro sport differential with torque vectoring and an adjustable all-wheel drive clutch.
New A5 interior resembles that of the Q6 e-tron. Picture: SUPPLIED
All new A5 models have been sharpened up with the addition of reworked suspension and more precise steering. Audi is also offering a revised set of optional adaptive dampers offering drivers a greater variance of comfort and sportiness.
The new Audi A5 range will be launched in Germany and other European countries in November with pricing starting at €45,200 (R891,909). Audi SA said local introduction is expected in the middle of 2025.
