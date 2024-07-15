NEWS
WATCH: Mika Häkkinen takes tribute McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill
The car belonging to a fan mimics Häkkinen's 1998 MP4/13 racer with livery and a V10 engine
15 July 2024 - 12:04
Two-time McLaren Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen relived the V10-engined glory days when taking the McLaren Solus GT supercar up the Goodwood hill, at this past weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.
Häkkinen won the Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championships in 1998 and 1999, capturing McLaren’s third and fourth drivers’ titles of the sport’s fabled V10 era...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.