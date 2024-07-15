NEWS
Scientists say Toyota Mirai hydrogen is ‘too dirty’ for Olympics
The group wants to have the Mirai replaced with a battery electric vehicle as official Games vehicle
15 July 2024 - 09:33
A group of scientists, academics and engineers wants organisers of the Paris Olympics to replace the hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai with an electric car as the event’s official vehicle.
An open letter from 120 signatories says Toyota’s promotion of a hydrogen car is “scientifically misaligned with net-zero and will damage the reputation of the 2024 Games”. The group wants to have the Mirai replaced with a battery electric vehicle (BEV) as the official Games vehicle, saying it is more environmentally friendly...
