Porsche Panamera nails Nürburgring lap record

Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time for nonelectric luxury cars.
Picture: SUPPLIED
The upcoming halo model of the new generation Porsche Panamera luxury sports car has set a lap record for luxury cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time of 7:24.17 for luxury class cars with combustion engines and hybrids. It was more than three seconds quicker than the previous record-holder, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT63 S.
The future top model of the Panamera series hasn’t been named but it is likely to carry a Turbo S E-Hybrid badge.
Porsche also didn’t reveal output figures of the car’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Until now the most powerful version of the recently launched Panamera has been the Turbo plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 4l turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a supercar-like 500kW and 930Nm.
Kern’s time was more than five seconds quicker than the 7:29.81 set by the previous generation Panamera flagship.
He said the new Porsche Active Ride chassis made a particularly big contribution.
“The car stays parallel to the road at all times. Its cornering and body stability are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” he said.
The record-setting car was standard except for being equipped with a racing seat and mandatory safety cage. The Panamera was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres sized 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear.
For optimised performance, the optional Carbon Aerokit eliminates lift on the front axle. It generates downforce in combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive four-way rear spoiler.
A YouTube video of the complete Nordschleife lap with onboard footage will soon be available to watch.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT remains the quickest Porsche around the Nordschleife with a time of 7:07.55.
NEWS
Porsche Panamera nails Nürburgring lap record
The as-yet-unnamed model beats the previous generation iteration by more than five seconds
The upcoming halo model of the new generation Porsche Panamera luxury sports car has set a lap record for luxury cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time of 7:24.17 for luxury class cars with combustion engines and hybrids. It was more than three seconds quicker than the previous record-holder, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT63 S.
The future top model of the Panamera series hasn’t been named but it is likely to carry a Turbo S E-Hybrid badge.
Porsche also didn’t reveal output figures of the car’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Until now the most powerful version of the recently launched Panamera has been the Turbo plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 4l turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a supercar-like 500kW and 930Nm.
Kern’s time was more than five seconds quicker than the 7:29.81 set by the previous generation Panamera flagship.
He said the new Porsche Active Ride chassis made a particularly big contribution.
“The car stays parallel to the road at all times. Its cornering and body stability are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” he said.
The record-setting car was standard except for being equipped with a racing seat and mandatory safety cage. The Panamera was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres sized 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear.
For optimised performance, the optional Carbon Aerokit eliminates lift on the front axle. It generates downforce in combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive four-way rear spoiler.
A YouTube video of the complete Nordschleife lap with onboard footage will soon be available to watch.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT remains the quickest Porsche around the Nordschleife with a time of 7:07.55.
Porsche Panamera wafts like a limo, carves like a sports car
Sportier AMG GT 63 Pro launched at Festival of Speed
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Porsche Panamera wafts like a limo, carves like a sports car
Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera
Porsche launches fuel-sipping Panamera E-Hybrids
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.