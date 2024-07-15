Life / Motoring

NEWS

Porsche Panamera nails Nürburgring lap record

The as-yet-unnamed model beats the previous generation iteration by more than five seconds

15 July 2024 - 21:10
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time for nonelectric luxury cars. Picture: SUPPLIED
Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time for nonelectric luxury cars. Picture: SUPPLIED

The upcoming halo model of the new generation Porsche Panamera luxury sports car has set a lap record for luxury cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Driving a preproduction unit, Porsche test driver Lars Kern set a new best time of 7:24.17 for luxury class cars with combustion engines and hybrids. It was more than three seconds quicker than the previous record-holder, the four-door Mercedes-AMG GT63 S.

The future top model of the Panamera series hasn’t been named but it is likely to carry a Turbo S E-Hybrid badge.

Porsche also didn’t reveal output figures of the car’s petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Until now the most powerful version of the recently launched Panamera has been the Turbo plug-in hybrid, which pairs a 4l turbocharged V8 petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a supercar-like 500kW and 930Nm.

Kern’s time was more than five seconds quicker than the 7:29.81 set by the previous generation Panamera flagship.

He said the new Porsche Active Ride chassis made a particularly big contribution.

“The car stays parallel to the road at all times. Its cornering and body stability are on a whole new level. As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nürburgring Nordschleife,” he said.

The record-setting car was standard except for being equipped with a racing seat and mandatory safety cage. The Panamera was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres sized 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear. 

For optimised performance, the optional Carbon Aerokit eliminates lift on the front axle. It generates downforce in combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive four-way rear spoiler.

A YouTube video of the complete Nordschleife lap with onboard footage will soon be available to watch.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT remains the quickest Porsche around the Nordschleife with a time of 7:07.55.

Porsche Panamera wafts like a limo, carves like a sports car

Innovative Porsche Active Ride suspension keeps the E-Hybrid models level in all driving conditions
Life
1 month ago

Sportier AMG GT 63 Pro launched at Festival of Speed

The fourth member of the family is fettled for sportier driving styles
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles

The large SUV is buff, tough and trail tested, but also features added refinement and sophistication
Life
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Long live the ‘king’ of heart-healthy diets
Life
3.
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative ...
Life / Motoring
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Eclectic Montagu is jewel in crown ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Porsche Panamera wafts like a limo, carves like a sports car

Life / Motoring

Armoured Mobility creates anti-hijack package for Porsche Panamera

Life / Motoring

Porsche launches fuel-sipping Panamera E-Hybrids

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.