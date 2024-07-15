Life / Motoring

NEWS

Former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron murdered

Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Germany

15 July 2024 - 22:58
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ian Cameron spent 20 years at the BMW group working on designs such as the BMW 3 Series and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ian Cameron spent 20 years at the BMW group working on designs such as the BMW 3 Series and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Picture: SUPPLIED

Former Rolls-Royce head of design Ian Cameron, 74, has died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Bavaria, Germany, on Friday.

It appeared the attacker may have been trying to steal from Cameron’s collection of valuable cars, according to Automotive News Europe. Cameron’s wife, Verena Kloos, also a car designer, fled to a neighbour and alerted the emergency services, police said.

BMW told Automotive News Europe it was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the violent death of Cameron, who retired from Rolls-Royce in 2012.

The British designer spent 20 years at the BMW group and worked on the design of cars such as the BMW 3 Series and Z8, and the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost.

Cameron started his career at Pininfarina in 1975 before moving to Iveco, and joined BMW in 1992. After leaving BMW he set up as a freelance design consultant with Ian Cameron Design Partners.

Rolls-Royce commented: “Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its Home at Goodwood, West Sussex.”

The attack took place at the couple’s home near Herrsching on Lake Ammersee and police are looking for the suspect, who fled on foot.

Vladimir Putin gives Kim Jong-un a second Russian limousine

Putin, on a visit to Pyongyang, in turn received works of art depicting himself, including busts
Life
3 weeks ago

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
1 year ago

New Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II debuts with subtle upgrades

In answer to client requests, only the lightest of tweaks have been made to the British luxury car
Life
2 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make ...
Life / Motoring
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Long live the ‘king’ of heart-healthy diets
Life
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Eclectic Montagu is jewel in crown ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.