Ian Cameron spent 20 years at the BMW group working on designs such as the BMW 3 Series and Rolls-Royce Phantom. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former Rolls-Royce head of design Ian Cameron, 74, has died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Bavaria, Germany, on Friday.
It appeared the attacker may have been trying to steal from Cameron’s collection of valuable cars, according to Automotive News Europe. Cameron’s wife, Verena Kloos, also a car designer, fled to a neighbour and alerted the emergency services, police said.
BMW told Automotive News Europe it was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the violent death of Cameron, who retired from Rolls-Royce in 2012.
The British designer spent 20 years at the BMW group and worked on the design of cars such as the BMW 3 Series and Z8, and the Rolls-Royce Phantom and Ghost.
Cameron started his career at Pininfarina in 1975 before moving to Iveco, and joined BMW in 1992. After leaving BMW he set up as a freelance design consultant with Ian Cameron Design Partners.
Rolls-Royce commented: “Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its Home at Goodwood, West Sussex.”
The attack took place at the couple’s home near Herrsching on Lake Ammersee and police are looking for the suspect, who fled on foot.
NEWS
Former Rolls-Royce head designer Ian Cameron murdered
Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack in his home in Germany
