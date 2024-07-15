Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Ford reveals new Raptor T1+ Dakar challenger

Carlos Sainz Sr and Nani Roma have been roped in as pilots who will lead the charge in 2025

15 July 2024 - 21:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ford’s Dakar challenger was revealed at the world’s greatest automotive festival this past weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ford’s Dakar challenger was revealed at the world’s greatest automotive festival this past weekend. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ford’s 2025 Dakar Rally ambitions will rest on the ability of the new Raptor T1+ that had its dynamic debut at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK, to the backdrop of Ford winning the timed shoot-out competition with its all-electric SuperVan.

The new Raptor T1+ dune-buster that’s engineered in collaboration with M-Sport will be driven by two teams comprising Spanish Dakar legends Carlos Sainz with navigator Lucas Cruz, and Nani Roma with navigator Alex Haro. Additional teams of drivers will be announced later in 2024.

Sixty-two-year-old Spanish driver Sainz Sr, who’s nicknamed “El Matador”, is the “grand seigneur” of international rallying and a top flight racer for more than 40 years and four-times Dakar rally winner. He and navigator Cruz have entered and won many races together from as far back as 2010.

Carlos Sainz Sr at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the announcement of the new Ford Raptor T1+. Picture: SUPPLIED
Carlos Sainz Sr at the Goodwood Festival of Speed at the announcement of the new Ford Raptor T1+. Picture: SUPPLIED

Roma and Haro are also veterans of the Dakar, with Roma’s participation in the gruelling race spanning 29 years. He has won the Dakar rally on two wheels and four, and Haro has confidently navigated for the duo on many campaigns.

The Dakar rally that kicks off in Bisha, Saudi Arabia, from January 3-7 will be the Ford Performance division’s first official foray in the top flight off-road race. Previously, the entity that runs the brand’s motorsport activities gave support to the campaigns of past generation Ranger T1+s developed by the Pietermaritzburg-based Niel Woolridge Motorsport (NWM) towards a competitive Dakar Rally T1+ vehicle.

The Ford Raptor T1+ has an advanced front and rear independent double-wishbone suspension with adjustable coilovers and Fox dampers riding on 37" tyres with 350mm of wheel travel and a 400mm ground clearance.

A 5.0l V8 based on the Mustang Coyote engine beats upfront and will power the Raptor T1+ on the 14-stage rally, which includes the return of the 48h chrono marathon stage and a three-day adventure in the Empty Quarter.

Ford is pulling out all the stops to give competitors a tough time at the Dakar rally in 2025.
Ford is pulling out all the stops to give competitors a tough time at the Dakar rally in 2025.

“The Ford Raptor T1+ is a stake in the ground for our global off-road vision — we want to take on the best and prove ourselves in the toughest places on earth,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports.

The competition schedule of the new Ford Raptor T1+ includes the Baja Hungary (August 8-10) and Rallye du Maroc (October 4-11) before entering the toughest off-road race in the world in January 2025. 

WATCH: Mika Häkkinen takes tribute McLaren Solus GT up Goodwood hill

The car  belonging to a fan mimics the 1998 MP4/13 racer with livery and a V10 engine
Life
11 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles

The large SUV is buff, tough and trail tested, but also features added refinement and sophistication
Life
1 day ago

Ariel Nomad 2 launched with new engine and features

New items include the engine from the Focus ST and a host of drive enhancing innovations
Life
5 days ago

REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make the cut

This rough diamond double cab isn’t the Chinese bargain we’re used to
Life
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make ...
Life / Motoring
2.
FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Long live the ‘king’ of heart-healthy diets
Life
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Eclectic Montagu is jewel in crown ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.