Life / Motoring

International Launch

Sportier AMG GT 63 Pro launched at Festival of Speed

The fourth member of the family is fettled for sportier driving styles

14 July 2024 - 19:32
by Motor News Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The bespoke fettling of the new AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Pro seeks drivers ahead of posers. Picture: SUPPLIED
The bespoke fettling of the new AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Pro seeks drivers ahead of posers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mercedes-AMG used this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to present the new GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ sport coupe. 

The fourth member of AMG’s top sports car arrives with 450kW/850Nm from a 4.0l biturbo engine, and now deputises the 600kW/1,420Nm producing and hybrid GT 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ juggernaut. Below the debutant you’ll find the GT 63 4Matic+ with 430kW/800Nm, while the GT 43 is the entry model that’s powered by a 310kW/500Nm-producing 2.0l four-cylinder engine.   

The AMG GT Pro follows in the footsteps of the AMG GTR Pro of 2018 as more of a driving enthusiast’s delight. It’s honed for sharper driving dynamics and agility ahead of unbridled power or promenade strolling. The performance rating is 3.2 seconds from 0-100km/h and a 317km/h top speed.

Aerodynamic tuning has further reduced aerodynamic lift and enhanced the cooling so that the drivetrain does not get too hot under high-speed loads, especially in track conditions where its customers are expected to frequent. 

The Airpanel active air control system in the front apron and a fixed rear wing on the tailgate are standard fitments, resulting in a more than 30kg reduction of lift on the front axle and improved steering.

The standard addition of the AMG Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and all-wheel drive sharpen its responses and grip on the road. Furthermore, the new geometry of the air guide vanes on the underbody and the revised brake cover plates channel more air to cool the brakes, increasing durability and preventing excessively high brake temperatures.

An AMG ceramic composite brake system is equipped as standard and sits behind 21-inch, mixed-size alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 2R rubber. The 420mm diameter titanium discs on the front axle are the largest standard ceramic brake discs available from Mercedes-AMG.

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro cabin lays on a sports luxury ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro cabin lays on a sports luxury ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED

The standard AMG exterior carbon fibre package, with front splitter, trim strips in the side sills, diffuser and rear wing, adds lightness and amps up the track belligerence of the AMG GT 63 Pro. Performance seats with high lateral support and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather add to the sportier look. The pared-back GT 63 is optionally available with 2+2 seats for UK customers. 

Mercedes-Benz SA confirms the AMG GT 63 Pro will not be on sale in this market, but the more powerful GT 63 S E Performance is coming. 

All roads lead to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend

The world's greatest annual automotive spectacle is taking place in the UK this weekend
Life
2 days ago

UK firm turns 1994 Ferrari F355 into a modern, analogue treat

The restomod is aimed as a tonic for latter-day sports car conventionalism
Life
3 days ago

Ford Capri launched as a full-electric coupe SUV

The company says it celebrates the past while reinventing its future with this new model
Life
3 days ago

Ariel Nomad 2 launched with new engine and features

New items include the engine from the Focus ST and a host of drive enhancing innovations
Life
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Why the LDV T60 bakkie doesn’t quite make ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Underrated classics up for grabs in Creative ...
Life / Motoring
3.
CHRIS THURMAN: Eclectic Montagu is jewel in crown ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Irene Kakooza discusses Jaguar’s leap into an ...
Life / Motoring
5.
FIRST DRIVE | Hyundai i20 gets a midlife refresh
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.