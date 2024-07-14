Sportier AMG GT 63 Pro launched at Festival of Speed

The bespoke fettling of the new AMG GT 63 4Matic+ Pro seeks drivers ahead of posers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mercedes-AMG used this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to present the new GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ sport coupe.
The fourth member of AMG’s top sports car arrives with 450kW/850Nm from a 4.0l biturbo engine, and now deputises the 600kW/1,420Nm producing and hybrid GT 63 S E Performance 4Matic+ juggernaut. Below the debutant you’ll find the GT 63 4Matic+ with 430kW/800Nm, while the GT 43 is the entry model that’s powered by a 310kW/500Nm-producing 2.0l four-cylinder engine.
The AMG GT Pro follows in the footsteps of the AMG GTR Pro of 2018 as more of a driving enthusiast’s delight. It’s honed for sharper driving dynamics and agility ahead of unbridled power or promenade strolling. The performance rating is 3.2 seconds from 0-100km/h and a 317km/h top speed.
Aerodynamic tuning has further reduced aerodynamic lift and enhanced the cooling so that the drivetrain does not get too hot under high-speed loads, especially in track conditions where its customers are expected to frequent.
The Airpanel active air control system in the front apron and a fixed rear wing on the tailgate are standard fitments, resulting in a more than 30kg reduction of lift on the front axle and improved steering.
The standard addition of the AMG Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilisation, rear-axle steering and all-wheel drive sharpen its responses and grip on the road. Furthermore, the new geometry of the air guide vanes on the underbody and the revised brake cover plates channel more air to cool the brakes, increasing durability and preventing excessively high brake temperatures.
An AMG ceramic composite brake system is equipped as standard and sits behind 21-inch, mixed-size alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 2R rubber. The 420mm diameter titanium discs on the front axle are the largest standard ceramic brake discs available from Mercedes-AMG.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro cabin lays on a sports luxury ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED
The standard AMG exterior carbon fibre package, with front splitter, trim strips in the side sills, diffuser and rear wing, adds lightness and amps up the track belligerence of the AMG GT 63 Pro. Performance seats with high lateral support and an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather add to the sportier look. The pared-back GT 63 is optionally available with 2+2 seats for UK customers.
Mercedes-Benz SA confirms the AMG GT 63 Pro will not be on sale in this market, but the more powerful GT 63 S E Performance is coming.
